Science

The normal and fibrotic mouse lung classified by spatial proteomic analysis

By Roberta Ciccimarra
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle cell classification is elucidating homeostasis and pathology in tissues and whole organs. We applied in situ spatial proteomics by multiplex antibody staining to routinely processed mouse lung, healthy and during a fibrosis model. With a limited validated antibody panel (24) we classify the normal constituents (alveolar type I and II,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of breakfast consumption frequency with fasting glucose and insulin sensitivity/b cells function (HOMA-IR) in adults from high-risk families for type 2 diabetes in Europe: the Feel4Diabetes Study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate the association of breakfast consumption frequency (BCF) with glycemic control indices in a cross-sectional sample of adults from families at high risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), exploring the role of sex and socioeconomic status (SES).
HEALTH
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#B Cell#Proteomics#Cell Biology#Cell Isolation#Rna
Nature.com

Therapeutic potential of biogenic and optimized silver nanoparticles using Rubia cordifolia L. leaf extract

Rubia cordifolia L. is a widely used traditional medicine in the Indian sub-continent and Eastern Asia. In the present study, the aqueous leaf extract of the R. Cordifolia was used to fabricate silver nanoparticles (RC@AgNPs), following a green synthesis approach. Effect of temperature (60Â Â°C), pH (8), as well the concentration of leaf extract (2Â ml) and silver nitrate (2Â mM) were optimized for the synthesis of stable RC@AgNPs. The phytofabrication of nanosilver was validated by UV"“visible spectral analysis, which displayed a distinctive surface plasmon resonance peak at 432Â nm. The effective functional molecules as capping and stabilizing agents, and responsible for the conversion of Ag+ to nanosilver (Ag0) were identified using the FTIR spectra. The spherical RC@AgNPs with an average size of"‰~"‰20.98Â nm, crystalline nature, and 61% elemental composition were revealed by TEM, SEM, XRD, and. EDX. Biogenic RC@AgNPs displayed a remarkable anticancer activity against B16F10 (melanoma) and A431 (carcinoma) cell lines with respective IC50 of 36.63 and 54.09Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Besides, RC@AgNPs showed strong antifungal activity against aflatoxigenic Aspergillus flavus, DNA-binding properties, and DPPH and ABTS free radical inhibition. The presented research provides a potential therapeutic agent to be utilized in various biomedical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Can ultrasonic biometric indices with optimal cut-offs be a potential screening tool for primary angle closure disease? A case-control study

Despite a significant disease burden and potential to cause blindness, primary angle closure disease (PACD) does not have a population-based screening programme. Biometric indices using ultrasound A-scan is a potential tool for glaucoma case-detection. Given that genetic and environmental factors influence these parameters and paucity of data on their discrimination thresholds in Indian populace, we conducted a matched case-control study to determine the biometric indices and their discrimination thresholds associated with PACD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Irregular heart rhythm algorithm: a novel strategy to accurately detect atrial fibrillation by ambulatory monitoring of blood pressure

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia encountered in clinical practice. It is associated with the risk of developing some adverse cardiovascular events, including cerebral embolism and heart failure [1]. The development of AF depends on a variety of risk factors, including age, sex, race, hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease [2]. Among these risk factors, hypertension has been established to be the most important factor [3, 4] In addition, in patients with AF, hypertension is one of the risk factors for the development of cerebral embolism [5]. In this regard, the Japanese guideline on pharmacotherapy of cardiac arrhythmias recommends the use of the CHADS2 score for the risk assessment of thromboembolism in patients with AF, in which "H" indicates hypertension [6]. An early diagnosis and the subsequent initiation of appropriate treatment for AF, including anticoagulation therapy, is strongly required in hypertensive patients. However, the diagnosis of AF is not easy in the clinical setting. Almost 40% of AF patients are asymptomatic [7]. Most of these patients are diagnosed as having AF at annual health check-up examinations [7]. The type of AF that is diagnosed at health check-up examinations is mostly the persistent type. Paroxysmal and asymptomatic AF is difficult to diagnose because there are few chances to detect AF by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) [8]. Some of these patients unfortunately develop cerebral embolism before the diagnosis of AF. Although detailed assessment with 24-h Holter ECG is needed to detect AF, the chance of detection is limited [9]. On the other hand, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is currently considered the most accurate method for diagnosing hypertension [10, 11]. Several institutions have recommended that most or all subjects with suspected hypertension undergo ABPM [12]. Notably, an ABPM device that especially implements an algorithm to automatically detect AF during each blood pressure measurement has been developed in recent years. In fact, Kollias et al. [13] demonstrated the high diagnostic accuracy of detecting AF using 24-h ABPM devices with AF detection algorithms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Elevated aldosterone and blood pressure in a mouse model of familial hyperaldosteronism with ClC-2 mutation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13033-4, published online 14 November 2019. The original version of this article contained an error in the statistical analysis of the telemetry data comparing male WT and male R180Q/+ mice, which were analyzed by mixed effect modeling using the lme4 R package and the lme4::glmer function. The approach called "restricted maximum likelihood" (REML) was inadvertently and erroneously used during the analysis, causing spuriously low p-values to be generated by the likelihood ratio test model comparisons. This error occurred because a glmer-based script previously used by the authors to analyze data with non-normally distributed errors was run under the assumption it was equally applicable to a normally distributed error model for use in the analysis in this article. However, in such a setting glmer automatically refers the data to the lmer function. Whereas REML is disabled in glmer, it is enabled by default in lmer, which led to incorrect p-values. The error was noted after publication of the article when an unrelated analysis led to conspicuously low p values.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Curing SMA: Are we there yet?

Loss or deletion of survival motor neuron 1 gene (SMN1) is causative for a severe and devastating neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMN1 produces SMN, a ubiquitously expressed protein, that is essential for the development and survival of motor neurons. Major advances and developments in SMA therapeutics are shifting the natural history of the disease. With three relatively new available therapies, nusinersen (Spinraza), onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma), and risdiplam (Evrysdi), patients survive longer and have improved outcomes. However, patients and families continue to face many challenges associated with use of these therapies, including poor treatment response and a variability in the benefits to those that do respond, suggesting that the quest for the SMA cure is not over. In this review, we discuss the current therapies, their limitations, and highlight necessary gaps that need to be addressed to guarantee the best outcomes for SMA patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Histone macroH2A1 is a stronger regulator of hippocampal transcription and memory than macroH2A2 in mice

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03435-4, published online 19 May 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Andrew M. Davidoff were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, ON L5L 1C6 Canada' but should have been 'Department of Surgery, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN 38105, USA'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Flexible adjustment of anticipations in human outcome processing

To sense whether thoughts refer to current reality or not, a capacity called orbitofrontal reality filtering,Â depends on an orbitofrontal signal when anticipated outcomes fail to occur. Here, we explored the flexibility and precision of outcome processing in a deterministic reversal learning task. Healthy subjects decided which one of two colored squares hid a target stimulus. Brain activity was measured with high-density electroencephalography. Stimuli resembling, but not identical with, the target stimuli were initially processed like different stimuli from 210 to 250Â ms, irrespective of behavioral relevance. From 250Â ms on, they were processed according to behavioral relevance: If they required a subsequent switch, they were processed like different stimuli; if they had been declared potential targets, they were treated like true targets. Stimuli requiring a behavioral switch induced strong theta activity in orbitofrontal, ventromedial, and medial temporal regions. The study indicates flexible adaptation of anticipations but precise processing of outcomes, mainly determined by behavioral relevance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Swarm immunology: harnessing blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in human immunology

Human immunology may soon benefit from the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Here, we discuss how Swarm Learning could foster collaborative worldwide immunology studies that fully respect local data privacy regulations by sharing insights, not data. For decades, immunological research has benefited from highly standardized animal models. Yet,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS

