Publisher Correction: Unchecked oxidative stress in skeletal muscle prevents outgrowth of disseminated tumour cells

By Sarah B. Crist
Nature.com
 3 days ago

In the version of this article initially published, the second paragraph of the Discussion had several incorrect reference citations (62"“65 in the original). They have been removed and the remaining references renumbered throughout. The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01591-x, published online 2 May 2022. Incorrect search terms listed in the methods section of the published article: retinal OR retina OR optical coherence tomography AND schizophrenia OR psychosis. Correct search terms that should be listed:. ("retina" OR "retinal" OR "optical coherence") and ("schizophrenia" OR "psychosis")....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How robot bodies could grow human tissue grafts

Some tissues need physical stimulation as they grow and robots could provide a realistic exercise routine. You have full access to this article via your institution. Human cells grown in the lab could one day be used for a variety of tissue grafts, but these cells need the right kind of environment and stimulation. New research suggests that robot bodies could provide tendon cells with the same kind of stretching and twisting as they would experience in a real human body. It remains to be seen whether using robots to exercise human cells results in a better tissue for transplantation into patients.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Fluent molecular mixing of Tau isoforms in Alzheimer's disease neurofibrillary tangles

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is defined by intracellular neurofibrillary tangles formed by the microtubule-associated protein tau and extracellular plaques formed by the Î²-amyloid peptide. AD tau tangles contain a mixture of tau isoforms with either four (4R) or three (3R) microtubule-binding repeats. Here we use solid-state NMR to determine how 4R and 3R tau isoforms mix at the molecular level in AD tau aggregates. By seeding differentially isotopically labeled 4R and 3R tau monomers with AD brain-derived tau, we measured intermolecular contacts of the two isoforms. The NMR data indicate that 4R and 3R tau are well mixed in the AD-tau seeded fibrils, with a 60:40 incorporation ratio of 4R to 3R tau and a small homotypic preference. The AD-tau templated 4R tau, 3R tau, and mixed 4R and 3R tau fibrils exhibit no structural differences in the rigid Î²-sheet core or the mobile domains. Therefore, 4R and 3R tau are fluently recruited into the pathological fold of AD tau aggregates, which may explain the predominance of AD among neurodegenerative disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay: an emerging modulator of malignancy

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay (NMD) is a highly conserved RNA turnover pathway that selectively degrades RNAs harbouring truncating mutations that prematurely terminate translation, including nonsense, frameshift and some splice-site mutations. Recent studies show that NMD shapes the mutational landscape of tumours by selecting for mutations that tend to downregulate the expression of tumour suppressor genes but not oncogenes. This suggests that NMD can benefit tumours, a notion further supported by the finding that mRNAs encoding immunogenic neoantigen peptides are typically targeted for decay by NMD. Together, this raises the possibility that NMD-inhibitory therapy could be of therapeutic benefit against many tumour types, including those with a high load of neoantigen-generating mutations. Complicating this scenario is the evidence that NMD can also be detrimental for many tumour types, and consequently tumours often have perturbed NMD. NMD may suppress tumour generation and progression by degrading subsets of specific normal mRNAs, including those encoding stress-response proteins, signalling factors and other proteins beneficial for tumours, as well as pro-tumour non-coding RNAs. Together, these findings suggest that NMD-modulatory therapy has the potential to provide widespread therapeutic benefit against diverse tumour types. However, whether NMD should be stimulated or repressed requires careful analysis of the tumour to be treated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Histone macroH2A1 is a stronger regulator of hippocampal transcription and memory than macroH2A2 in mice

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03435-4, published online 19 May 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Andrew M. Davidoff were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, ON L5L 1C6 Canada' but should have been 'Department of Surgery, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN 38105, USA'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effects of betamethasone on the amplitude integrated EEG of infants born at 34- or 35-weeks gestation

Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Neonatal Research Network (NRN) &. Assess if maternal betamethasone administration at 34"“35 weeks accelerated neonatal amplitude integrated EEG (aEEG) maturation. Study design. Nested, observational cohort in 7 centers participating in the Antenatal Late Preterm Steroid randomized trial. Up...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Theoretically quantifying the direct and indirect benefits of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in terms of avoided deaths

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID)-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented pressures on societies around the world. Successful vaccines, developed against the spike protein of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, offer hope that new hospitalisations and new deaths will subside. However, vaccination takes place in a dynamic environment. For example, new variants of the disease may occur where the effectiveness of a vaccine lies below that of the original target of the vaccine, while changes in the behaviour of a population are accompanied by a changed basic reproduction number. Here, we aim to understand how changes in values of basic parameters affect the benefits of vaccination at the direct level, of the individuals vaccinated, and at the indirect level, of the wider, unvaccinated community. We work within the framework of a Susceptible-Infected-Recovered model, and produce a metric for the benefits of vaccination, at both direct and indirect levels, in terms of the number of avoided deaths. Taking into account the initial prevalence of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the mortality rate of the disease, the basic reproduction number, the vaccination rate, and the effectiveness of a vaccine, we explore how these basic parameters affect the benefits of vaccination. We find a range of situations where indirect benefits of vaccination outweigh direct benefits. This especially occurs at lower rates of vaccination (20%Â "“Â \(40\%\)) and intermediate values of the basic reproduction number (1"“1.5). The indirect benefits can be substantial, in some cases being more than 400% of the direct benefits. For an initial prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection of 2%, a basic reproduction number of 1.2, a mortality rate of 2%, and a vaccine effectiveness of 95%, our findings show, for a population of 500,000 people, where 100,000 susceptible individuals are vaccinated, that approximately 2200 deaths are avoided. However, approximately 600 of these deaths are avoided amongst vaccinated individuals, while approximately 1600 deaths are avoided in the wider, unvaccinated community.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Irregular heart rhythm algorithm: a novel strategy to accurately detect atrial fibrillation by ambulatory monitoring of blood pressure

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia encountered in clinical practice. It is associated with the risk of developing some adverse cardiovascular events, including cerebral embolism and heart failure [1]. The development of AF depends on a variety of risk factors, including age, sex, race, hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease [2]. Among these risk factors, hypertension has been established to be the most important factor [3, 4] In addition, in patients with AF, hypertension is one of the risk factors for the development of cerebral embolism [5]. In this regard, the Japanese guideline on pharmacotherapy of cardiac arrhythmias recommends the use of the CHADS2 score for the risk assessment of thromboembolism in patients with AF, in which "H" indicates hypertension [6]. An early diagnosis and the subsequent initiation of appropriate treatment for AF, including anticoagulation therapy, is strongly required in hypertensive patients. However, the diagnosis of AF is not easy in the clinical setting. Almost 40% of AF patients are asymptomatic [7]. Most of these patients are diagnosed as having AF at annual health check-up examinations [7]. The type of AF that is diagnosed at health check-up examinations is mostly the persistent type. Paroxysmal and asymptomatic AF is difficult to diagnose because there are few chances to detect AF by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) [8]. Some of these patients unfortunately develop cerebral embolism before the diagnosis of AF. Although detailed assessment with 24-h Holter ECG is needed to detect AF, the chance of detection is limited [9]. On the other hand, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is currently considered the most accurate method for diagnosing hypertension [10, 11]. Several institutions have recommended that most or all subjects with suspected hypertension undergo ABPM [12]. Notably, an ABPM device that especially implements an algorithm to automatically detect AF during each blood pressure measurement has been developed in recent years. In fact, Kollias et al. [13] demonstrated the high diagnostic accuracy of detecting AF using 24-h ABPM devices with AF detection algorithms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ocean temperatures through the Phanerozoic reassessed

The oxygen isotope compositions of carbonate and phosphatic fossils hold the key to understanding Earth-system evolution during the last 500 million years. Unfortunately, the validity and interpretation of this record remain unsettled. Our comprehensive compilation of Phanerozoic Î´18O data for carbonate and phosphate fossils and microfossils (totaling 22,332 and 4615 analyses, respectively) shows rapid shifts best explained by temperature change. In calculating paleotemperatures, we apply a constant hydrosphere Î´18O, correct seawater Î´18O for ice volume and paleolatitude, and correct belemnite Î´18O values for 18O enrichment. Similar paleotemperature trends for carbonates and phosphates confirm retention of original isotopic signatures. Average low-latitude (30Â°Â S"“30Â°Â N) paleotemperatures for shallow environments decline from 42.0"‰Â±"‰3.1Â Â°C in the Early-to-Middle Ordovician to 35.6"‰Â±"‰2.4Â Â°C for the Late Ordovician through the Devonian, then fluctuate around 25.1"‰Â±"‰3.5Â Â°C from the Mississippian to today. The Early Triassic and Middle Cretaceous stand out as hothouse intervals. Correlations between atmospheric CO2 forcing and paleotemperature support CO2's role as a climate driver in the Paleozoic.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Timing of feeding for longevity in mice

Caloric restriction is known to extend lifespan in animal models; however, the causal factors underlying this effect have been unclear. New research published in Science has begun to address this issue.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Proteomic phenotype of cerebral organoids derived from autism spectrum disorder patients reveal disrupted energy metabolism, cellular components, and biological processes

The way in which brain morphology and proteome are remodeled during embryonal development, and how they are linked to the cellular metabolism, could be a key for elucidating the pathological mechanisms of certain neurodevelopmental disorders. Cerebral organoids derived from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) patients were generated to capture critical time-points in the neuronal development, and metabolism and protein expression were investigated. The early stages of development, when neurogenesis commences (day in vitro 39), appeared to be a critical timepoint in pathogenesis. In the first month of development, increased size in ASD-derived organoids were detected in comparison to the controls. The size of the organoids correlates with the number of proliferating cells (Ki-67 positive cells). A significant difference in energy metabolism and proteome phenotype was also observed in ASD organoids at this time point, specifically, prevalence of glycolysis over oxidative phosphorylation, decreased ATP production and mitochondrial respiratory chain activity, differently expressed cell adhesion proteins, cell cycle (spindle formation), cytoskeleton, and several transcription factors. Finally, ASD patients and controls derived organoids were clustered based on a differential expression of ten proteins-heat shock protein 27 (hsp27) phospho Ser 15, Pyk (FAK2), Elk-1, Rac1/cdc42, S6 ribosomal protein phospho Ser 240/Ser 244, Ha-ras, mTOR (FRAP) phospho Ser 2448, PKCÎ±, FoxO3a, Src family phospho Tyr 416-at day 39 which could be defined as potential biomarkers and further investigated for potential drug development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Adipokine human Resistin promotes obesity-associated inflammatory intervertebral disc degeneration via pro-inflammatory cytokine cascade activation

Adipokine human Resistin (hResistin), is known to be associated with insulin resistance and secrete low-grade pro-inflammatory cytokines in obesity. Although studies on low-grade inflammation of adipokine hResistin are known, studies on the effects and mechanisms of intervertebral disc degeneration (IVDD) are still lacking. Thus, we investigated the adipokine hResistin with or without pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-1Î² in intervertebral disc (IVD) cells such as human annulus fibrosus (hAF) and nucleus pulposus (hNP). The protein expression changes in IL-1Î², IL-6, IL-8, MMP-1, MMP-3, and MMP-13, induced by the combined-hResistin and IL-1Î² stimulation on hAF cells, was significantly greater than that of the same induced by mono-IL-1Î² stimulation. Similarly, in the case of the protein expression change of inflammatory mediators induced by the combined-hResistin and IL-1Î² stimulation on hNP cells was also significantly greater than that of the same induced by mono-IL-1Î² stimulation. These results improve understanding of hResistin on inflammatory IVDD but also with other obesity-related inflammatory diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Phage-like particle vaccines are highly immunogenic and protect against pathogenic coronavirus infection and disease

The response by vaccine developers to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary with effective vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States within 1 year of the appearance of the first COVID-19 cases. However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants and obstacles with the global rollout of new vaccines highlight the need for platforms that are amenable to rapid tuning and stable formulation to facilitate the logistics of vaccine delivery worldwide. We developed a "designer nanoparticle" platform using phage-like particles (PLPs) derived from bacteriophage lambda for a multivalent display of antigens in rigorously defined ratios. Here, we engineered PLPs that display the receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein from SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV, alone (RBDSARS-PLPs and RBDMERS-PLPs) and in combination (hCoV-RBD PLPs). Functionalized particles possess physiochemical properties compatible with pharmaceutical standards and retain antigenicity. Following primary immunization, BALB/c mice immunized with RBDSARS- or RBDMERS-PLPs display serum RBD-specific IgG endpoint and live virus neutralization titers that, in the case of SARS-CoV-2, were comparable to those detected in convalescent plasma from infected patients. Further, these antibody levels remain elevated up to 6 months post-prime. In dose-response studies, immunization with as little as one microgram of RBDSARS-PLPs elicited robust neutralizing antibody responses. Finally, animals immunized with RBDSARS-PLPs, RBDMERS-PLPs, and hCoV-RBD PLPs were protected against SARS-CoV-2 and/or MERS-CoV lung infection and disease. Collectively, these data suggest that the designer PLP system provides a platform for facile and rapid generation of single and multi-target vaccines.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Changes of immune-related factors in the blood of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder patients receiving monotherapy

Schizophrenia (SCZ) and bipolar disorder (BPD) are associated with abnormal expression of immune-related factors (IRFs), which have been proposed as biomarkers of either disease diagnosis (trait markers) or treatment (state markers). However, the state markers have been found to be less reproducible than the trait markers in previous studies. In the current study, we focused on the changes of IRFs in blood of SCZ and BPD patients receiving monotherapy. SCZ (N"‰="‰49) and BPD (N"‰="‰49) Chinese patients were recruited at acute episode and followed for 9 to 51 days until remission. Blood samples were collected at two state-points, acute state before treatment and remission state after treatment. A total of 41 IRFs in plasma were quantified by the Luminex assay. After adjusting covariates, we found four cytokines or cytokine receptors were significantly increased at remission when compared to acute episode in all the patients, including CD30, BAFF, CCL20, and CXCL10 (Bonferroni corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). CD30 and BAFF were consistently increased in both SCZ and BPD while the increase of CCL20 was only observed in BPD but not SCZ when analyzing the two disorders separately. CXCL10 change was not significant in either SCZ or BPD alone. The changes of these four factors were correlated with each other, but not with clinical features. CD30 concentration in the BPD acute state was correlated with sleep quality (Spearman's rs"‰="‰0.365, Bonferroni corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). Overall, we found that four factors (CD30, BAFF, CCL20, and CXCL10) might be associated with treatment of psychosis.
HEALTH

