Wyden while chairing the hearing: “We need long-term solutions” for drought in Oregon and U.S. West. Washington, D.C. – This week the Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water and Power held a hearing on two bills introduced by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore. — the Water for Conservation and Farming Act and the Watershed Results Act — that address drought and would protect Oregon’s water supplies. This hearing is a key step to get a committee vote to send these bills to the full Senate for consideration.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO