ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Defeats Needham 7-6

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High softball team defeated Needham High in 8 innings today to improve top 6-6 in the Bay State Conference. The Flyers defeated the Rockets 7-6. Framingham is now...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High MVPs For 2021-22 Seasons

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High athletic department held an in-person recognition night for athletes and their families on Tuesday, May 24. During the event Framingham High athletes were recognized and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for each of the athletic teams from the fall, winter, and spring seasons were announced to a crowd at the Framingham High School gym.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Win Division 1 Relay Title

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls outdoor track & field team won the Division 1 relay title this weekend. This is the second consecutive year, Framingham High won 4X100 relay. Sprinters were Abby Desmarias, Maya Bishop, Joanna Ball, and Priscilla Mota in 49.19 seconds. The Flyers will advance to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Sports
Needham, MA
Sports
City
Needham, MA
Needham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Caissie & Chacon Graduate From Assumption University

WORCESTER – Nearly 400 graduates received a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 105th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 8, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. Larry Lucchino, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox, delivered the commencement...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Assumption University Awards 4 Natick Students Degrees

WORCESTER – Nearly 400 graduates received a bachelor’s degree during Assumption University’s 105th Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 8, at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester. Larry Lucchino, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox, delivered the commencement...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph S. Saia, 81

FRAMINGHAM – Joseph S. “Joe” Saia, 81, a longtime resident of Framingham died suddenly, May 17, 2022. Born in Watertown, he was the son of the late Joseph A. & Frances Saia, and the beloved husband of Doris. Joe was raised and educated in Watertown and graduated...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Jenna Smith
FraminghamSOURCE

Graduate Hits Academic Home Run at MassBay

WELLESLEY HILLS – Stefan Ghelli will tell you his life journey hasn’t been an easy one, but he explains, “It’s how you tackle the obstacles in your way, and how you keep going when things are difficult, that puts you where you are meant to be in life.”
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Highschoolsports#Framingham High
FraminghamSOURCE

Carolyn Frances Clark, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Cahill, Catherine Cafferty and Christine Perocchi mourn the sudden loss of their dear sister Carolyn Frances Clark aged 69, of Framingham and formerly of Newton, who died on May 22, 2022. Born June 18, 1953 in Boston, she attended Newton South High School class of 1972...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ducharme Earns Dean’s List at Clarkson University

POTSDAM, NEW YORK – Matthew Damien Ducharme of Ashland, a freshman majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
POTSDAM, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Charles River Rotary Awards $2,500 To Natick Service Council

NATICK – The Charles River Rotary Club, serving Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley and the Metro West area had the Natick Service Council Executive Director join the clubs meeting on Thursday, May 26, to discuss the programs, services ,and the needs of the organization. Established in 1962, Natick Service Council...
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

SLIDESHOW: Dia Feliz Hosts BBQ

FRAMINGHAM – The Dia Feliz adult day health center hosted a BBQ for members of its program. The state-approved adult day center, provides services in English, Spanish, & Portuguese. It is located at 63 Fountain Street in Framingham. Dia Feliz provides medical and social services in a safe and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Superintendent: ‘Hold Your Loved Ones a Little Tighter Tonight’

ASHLAND – The Superintendent of Schools in Ashland sent an email to families after yet another mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. “As you may have seen in the news, there was, yet again, another senseless school shooting on Tuesday. Reports state that 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas lost their lives. My heart is with the family of the teacher and each child lost, as well as the entire Uvalde community,” wrote Superintendent Jim Adams.
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy