Framingham Defeats Needham 7-6
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High softball team defeated Needham High in 8 innings today to improve top 6-6 in the Bay State Conference. The Flyers defeated the Rockets 7-6. Framingham is now...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High softball team defeated Needham High in 8 innings today to improve top 6-6 in the Bay State Conference. The Flyers defeated the Rockets 7-6. Framingham is now...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0