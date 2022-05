DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF BRACKET After No. 8 Stockdale's upset of No. 1 Clovis North, both the two top seeds remaining (No. 2 Buchanan and No. 3 Clovis) and the bottom two seeds (No. 4 Central and No. 8 Stockdale) will face each other in the semifinals. Whichever team wins the battle of the higher seeds ...

BRONXVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO