Léelo en español aquí. Three teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting near a Philadelphia high school Monday afternoon. Two brothers, ages 15 and 16, as well as a 17-year-old boy had just gotten out of Simon Gratz High School along the 1700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 2:45 p.m. when a burgundy vehicle pulled up next to them. A gunman inside the car then fired at least 13 shots.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO