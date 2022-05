Akron Public Schools and the Cleveland Browns have been partnering on the Stay in the Game attendance initiative and have found many APS students deserving of recognition. Good attendance is one of the main determinants of how well students will perform in school. So, we value that students are committed to having good attendance. Principal Regina Llewellyn at Seiberling CLC has presented students with certificates honoring their dedication.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO