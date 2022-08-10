Today's Heardle answer — Wednesday, August 10, #167

Today's Heardle answer is an easy one if you're of a certain age or into a particular kind of music — but could be difficult otherwise. If you play Heardle , you'll know what I mean.

Haven't played the game before? It's one of the best Wordle alternatives and clones , but rather than making you guess five-letter words, it gives you six chances to identify a song from a 15-second intro. Heardle pulls its playlist from the most popular streamed tracks on a range of platforms, so you don't need to be a huge music buff to stand a chance of getting a good score.

Still, it can be surprisingly tricky to guess the name of a song just from the intro. That's where we come in — we're keeping track of the answers from past Heardle games, and we'll give you hints for today's Heardle answer if you're stumped.

Plus, if you just want to know the solution to today's Heardle, you'll find that here, too. No judgement from us.

Warning: spoilers lie ahead for Heardle #167, so only read on if you want to know today's Heardle answer!

Today's Heardle hints, Wednesday, August 10

Before we reveal today's answer, here are a few hints that should help you if you're stuck.

This song was released in 1994

Before they chose their current name, this group was called "Sweet Children"

This song's music video is set in an abandoned mental institution

Alright, that's the hints done with — time for the solution.

Today's Heardle answer, Wednesday, August 10

So, what is today's Heardle answer?

The answer is Basket Case by Green Day.

Did you get it? If Heardle's clip wasn't enough for you, check out the full song here:

Well done if you got the right answer!

The vast majority of people I saw online guessed this song on their first try. We get vocals right away in the intro, so that probably goes a long way to helping people guess this tune.

Am I the only person who doesn't know this song? This is my lack of interest in rock music coming back to bite me again. The first time I heard a Green Day song was in The Simpsons Movie when they covered The Simpsons theme tune. Needless today, today was another Heardle loss for me.

Previous Heardle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Heardle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.

#166, August 9: Paramore — Misery Business

#165, August 8: Vance Joy — Riptide

#164, August 7: Gotye — Somebody That I Used To Know

#163, August 6: Rolling Stones — Sympathy for the Devil

#162, August 5: Rupert Holmes — Escape (The Pina Colada Song)

#161, August 4: Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte — Blue (Da Ba Dee)

#160, August 3: Arctic Monkeys — Do I Wanna Know?

#159, August 2: Pink — Raise Your Glass

#158, August 1: Alice In Chains — Would?

#157, July 31: Doja Cat — Say So

#156, July 30: Green Day — When I Come Around

#155, July 29: Elle King — Ex's & Oh's

#154, July 28: Duran Duran — Hungry Like The Wolf

#153, July 27: Carrie Underwood — Before He Cheats

#152, July 26: Billy Idol — White Wedding Pt 1

#151, July 25: Maren Morris — The Bones

#150, July 24: Stone Temple Pilots — Interstate Love Song

#149, July 23: Scissor Sisters — Take Your Mama

#148, July 22: Wolfmother — Joker And The Thief

#147, July 21: Janelle Monáe — Make Me Feel

#146, July 20: Meat Loaf — Paradise By the Dashboard Light

