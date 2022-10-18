Today's Heardle answer — Tuesday, October 18, #236

Today's Heardle answer is an easy one if you're of a certain age or into a particular kind of music — but could be difficult otherwise. If you play Heardle , you'll know what I mean.

Haven't played the game before? It's one of the best Wordle alternatives and clones , but rather than making you guess five-letter words, it gives you six chances to identify a song from a 15-second intro. Heardle pulls its playlist from the most popular streamed tracks on a range of platforms, so you don't need to be a huge music buff to stand a chance of getting a good score.

Still, it can be surprisingly tricky to guess the name of a song just from the intro. That's where we come in — we're keeping track of the answers from past Heardle games, and we'll give you hints for today's Heardle answer if you're stumped.

Plus, if you just want to know the solution to today's Heardle, you'll find that here, too. No judgement from us.

Warning: spoilers lie ahead for Heardle #236, so only read on if you want to know today's Heardle answer!

Today's Heardle hints, Tuesday, October 18

Before we reveal today's answer, here are a few hints that should help you if you're stuck.

This song was released in 2020

This artist has contributed to several film soundtracks, including Black Panther and Fifty Shades of Grey

This song premiered in a 2019 commercial for Mercedes-Benz

Alright, that's the hints done with — time for the solution.

Today's Heardle answer, Tuesday, October 18

So, what is today's Heardle answer?

The answer is Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Did you get it? If Heardle's clip wasn't enough for you, check out the full song here:

Well done if you got the right answer!

Results seemed split with the Heardle players I saw online today. Some people recognized this song, but couldn't remember the title or artist. Others got it at the end, once the drum beat kicked in. A few people guessed it right away, saying this round was way too easy.

I think this could be a difficult song to guess from the opening, if you don't know it well. The synth melody that plays at the 6-second mark is helpful though.

As for me? I guessed this tune after hearing just the first second! I've heard this song lots of times, but I didn't think I knew it that well. Maybe chalk it up to Blinding Lights being my first guess for a recent, popular track that uses synth.

Previous Heardle answers

If you're looking for a list of older Heardle answers, we can also help. Here's a list going back 20 games.