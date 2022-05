Transgender children are unlikely to identify with their birth sex five years after their social transition, according to a recent study cited by NBC News. Researchers at Princeton University began in 2013 to track 317 kids between ages 3 to 12 who socially transitioned. The results showed that five years after their initial social transition, 94% of the study participants were living as either trans girls or trans boys. The remaining youth no longer identified as binary transgender and 2.5% of this group came to identify with their birth sex.

SOCIETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO