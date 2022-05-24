ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

209 Woodward St

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial-Style Studio Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Over-the-Rhine - This 3rd Floor industrial-style apartment is the epitome of historic Over-the-Rhine. The open layout, exposed beams and brick, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting provide endless...

2515 Burnet Ave.

Beautiful Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment waiting for you near downtown Cincinnati! - These beautifully renovated apartments offer the highest quality in luxury and craftsmanship for you at a great price. These long awaited for apartments have undergone a complete transformation with a full replacement and expansion of the Kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and out of the box new appliance sets! The spacious kitchen leads into an amazing living room with a great view in Cincinnati through our new energy efficient windows! The large bedroom leads into the bathroom with a spacious walk-in closet.
CINCINNATI, OH
787 Ludlow Ave

Great 6 bedroom Tudor house in Clifton - Property Id: 906402. 6 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 kitchens, laundry area, all appliances including dishwashers. Great location to U.C. and all Hospitals. Nice walk to all restaurants, theater, and shops. Off street parking and one garage space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/787-ludlow-ave-cincinnati-oh/906402. Property...
CINCINNATI, OH
3642 Northdale Place Apt 1

Apartment 2BR 1 Bath in Kennedy Heights Cincinnati - Property Id: 899405. Attractive first floor 2-bedroom 1-bath apartment ready to move in. Just finished remodeling the bathroom and recently remodeled the kitchen. Freshly painted, vinyl windows with blinds. Hardwood floors in bedrooms, hallway and living room. Secure storage in the basement and laundry area in basement with coined washer and dryer. Off street parking monitored by security camera. Owner pays water and sewage. Tenant pays electricity.
CINCINNATI, OH
234 Stetson Street

Stetson Square, Furnished, Remodeled 1B/1.5BA - Property Id: 678563. Fully furnished 1 bed/ 1.5 bath with large private patio and garage in the exclusive Stetson Square community, across the street from the UC Health Campus. Beautifully remodeled with hardwood floors throughout the unit and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Huge walk-in closet in en-suite primary bathroom. In unit laundry room with dual access through primary bathroom and living areas. Large furnished tree-lined private patio for indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Private attached garage for secure parking. Full access to Stetson Square amenities including pool, fitness center, theatre, community pub, coffee bar station, hosted resident events, conference room, and game room.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Local
3411 Broadwell Ave

- Completely remodeled one-bedroom units are equipped with new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, new flooring throughout and off-street parking. A one time $25 administration fee is applied to all new leases. Renters insurance is required for all residents. All the utility bills (not including electric) will be billed based on a ratio of the utility bill calculated by number of residents in each apartment and actual usage. Your utility fee will vary month-to-month and you will receive a statement via e-mail the last week of the month detailing your total charges due for the following month.
CINCINNATI, OH
6402 Montgomery Road

Pleasant Ridge: Spacious 2 bed 1 bath for lease! - Renovated Apartment in Pleasant Ridge Available for September 2022!. The monthly rent is $1245 and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes heat, water, sewage, trash. To schedule your tour, please call 513-321-7000 or email Jonathan@spspartners.com. For...
CINCINNATI, OH
553 Boal St

Smaller 1 Bedroom In Liberty Hill (near OTR) - Liberty Hill, Near Over the Rhine, Smaller 1 Bedroom, 1st Floor, Heat Included, Tenant Pays Electric, Wood Floors, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Laundry on Premises and Shared Courtyard. Street Parking. NO CENTRAL AIR. Must pass background credit check visit symphonypm.com to apply Effective/available 6/1/22 $750.00/security/Rent + electric only.
CINCINNATI, OH
2668 Queen City Ave.

WESTWOOD- 2 BEDROOM 1BATH CAPE COD W/ UPDATED FLOORING & KITCHEN - Adorable cape cod features new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures. Kitchen offers granite countertops, farm style sink, stainless appliances and updated cabinetry, Relax or entertain on you front porch or lovely terraced backyard. Location. 2668 Queen City Ave.,...
CINCINNATI, OH
1313-1315 Main St

Top Floor OTR 2-Room Efficiency - Unit #10 is an oversized, top floor efficiency in a key location with a short walking distance to Rosedale, Jack Brown's, Ziegler Park and Collective Espresso!. A communal courtyard greets you past the gated entry and holds the door to the building. This studio...
CINCINNATI, OH
8481 Beech Ave

Kenwood: Gorgeous One Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit is available now! We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security deposit...
CINCINNATI, OH
773 Kingston Dr

3 Bedroom Home in Edgewood, KY - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath quad-level home located in Edgewood, KY. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with bath, tiered deck with wooded view, built in 2 car garage. Close to interstate, shopping,...
EDGEWOOD, KY
4049 Reading Rd 52

Avon Fields Apartment Complex - Property Id: 223008. One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 4049 Reading Rd. Newly renovated with a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, balcony view, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $675 with $675 deposit.
READING, OH
1635 Race St 7

Freshly upgraded Interior Feature Modern cabinets, lighting and timeless hard flooring throughout the home! The homes have nice updated Thick Vinyl Blinds on all the windows. We are located in Avondale near Cincinnati Zoo, Botanical Garden, Xavier University, UC University and the Children's Hospital. Race Street Apartments offers some of the best priced homes in the area. You definitely need to put Race Street Apartments on your must-see list! We have a residential feel.
CINCINNATI, OH

