209 Woodward St

Stetson Square, Furnished, Remodeled 1B/1.5BA - Property Id: 678563. Fully furnished 1 bed/ 1.5 bath with large private patio and garage in the exclusive Stetson Square community, across the street from the UC Health Campus. Beautifully remodeled with hardwood floors throughout the unit and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Huge walk-in closet in en-suite primary bathroom. In unit laundry room with dual access through primary bathroom and living areas. Large furnished tree-lined private patio for indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Private attached garage for secure parking. Full access to Stetson Square amenities including pool, fitness center, theatre, community pub, coffee bar station, hosted resident events, conference room, and game room.
Comments / 0