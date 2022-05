My brother, Harry Rogers (March 28, 1929-Jan. 16, 2014) was a pioneer leader in the helicopter business. I am sharing an article I wrote about him in 2006. Harry Rogers was the pioneer of and remains the authority on the art of Helicopter Mountain flying. From 1955 thru 1990, he logged 25,000 hours of flight time on helicopters and fixed wing aircrafts. He began his mountain adventures with a Bell 47 and Hiller 12-series. The arrival of the turbine helicopter offered new challenges, since the capabilities and limits had not been documented. He mastered the new “wind mill” and became a reliable source for new pilots.

