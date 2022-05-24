ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

True Food Kitchen to Open in Miami

fsrmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue Food Kitchen, the award-winning, seasonally-inspired restaurant & craft bar announced today that it will open its newest Miami-based restaurant at The Falls on Monday, June 27, 2022. The opening of True Food in Miami marks the brand’s 6th restaurant in the state of Florida and its 42nd location...

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
calleochonews.com

7 Nightlife Spots in Miami all ladies should check out

Nightlife in Miami is incredibly exciting, and there’s a lot of variety to choose from. Here are some of our top picks for Miami nightlife all ladies need to check out:. Looking for fun ways to celebrate ladies' night? Miami’s nightlife has some amazing places for you to check out on your next night on the town, including some of the best bars, clubs, and events that are bound to offer you a great time.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Inspector finds fly infestation at Vicky Bakery in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Vicky Bakery in Miami Lakes Tuesday and issued a “stop use” order on the expresso machine, a mixer, a microwave, a juicer and the oven. According to state records,...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Toni Koraza

How much money do you need to live in Miami in 2022?

Costs of living are skyrocketing in the Magic City. The rising inflation numbers are dominating the news channels next to the war in Europe and primary election results. However, Miami has made it on the list as one of the cities with the highest and most rapidly rising inflation.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Thrillist

15 Old-School Restaurants in Miami for a Classic Night Out

If you’ve lived in Miami long enough, there’s probably a CVS standing over a restaurant you once loved. Such is the pace of progress in the Magic City, where names like Tobacco Road, Fox’s, S&S Diner, and Rascal House evoke waves of head-shaking nostalgia. This city is...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Summer fun in the South Florida sun: 2022 discounts on dining, hotels & attractions

The snowbirds are gone, and now we locals in South Florida can take a deep breath and enjoy the many reasons we live here. That usually includes summers with fewer crowds and lower prices on hotels, attractions, theme parks and restaurants. However, this year may be different. There’s a new trend on the horizon: Summer may no longer be our slow season. Thanks to the pandemic, many from other ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Several Events, Food Tastings, Live Music In Miramar To Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar will be holding events, food tastings and live music to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month. Event planners want to invite the public to live entertainment from performers scheduled to appear at various events throughout the city, including appearances by the USVI Moko Jumbies. Organizers said there will be Caribbean food samples and traditional steel pan drum music. Events will take place during the month of June. Click here for more information.
MIRAMAR, FL
executivetraveller.com

Miami’s art deco landmark hotel gets a luxurious new lease on life

Miami will reclaim one of its original icons – the historic Raleigh hotel – in 2025 under the umbrella of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, whose luxury portfolio includes New York’s Carlyle and the Crillon in Paris. And for iconoclastic architect and designer Peter Marino, who is overseeing...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Person
Andrew Weil
calleochonews.com

If you are living in Miami you can count on these 10 things

Living in Miami is an incredibly unique experience, full of some wonderful experiences. Living in Miami is a dream for thousands of people who are currently either enjoying this experience or working to make their dream come true. It’s an incredible place to call home, full of opportunity and excitement, as well as tons of facilities and opportunities.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel, made famous by the Beatles, poised for a comeback

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – “Here come the Beatles, here they come!” 7,000 faint-hearted fans greeted the Fab Four on the MIA tarmac back in 1964.  “He kissed my hand, kissed my hand!” one adoring fan shouted.  The Beatles, who say they’d never seen palm trees before landing in Miami, eventually made their way to the world-famous Deauville Hotel for an unforgettable appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, where they performed, among several songs, “Saw Her Standing There.”  But, barely standing now, the world famous Deauville Hotel, where the Beatles played that February night in Miami Beach, worn over the years, shuttered five years ago –...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Bartenders#Food Drink#True Food
thenextmiami.com

Foundation Permit Issued To Build Miami’s First-Ever Supertall

Developers have been issued a construction permit to begin foundation work at the 100-story Waldorf Astoria supertall tower. It is the first time in Miami’s history that a developer has been issued a construction permit to begin work on a supertall. At 1,049 feet, the Waldorf Astoria will be...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

First Look At Canopy Park In South Beach: ‘Rivals Public Spaces In The World’s Greatest Cities’

Canopy Park in South Beach is now officially complete, and developers of the project have revealed new details behind the design and sustainability features built in. The 3-acre public park was built and donated to the city by TCH 500 Alton, LLC, in exchange for zoning increases that allowed a 48-story tower to be built next door (that tower, known as Five Park, is under construction with completion scheduled for 2024).
MIAMI BEACH, FL
shop-eat-surf.com

Salt Life Opens New Retail Location in Boca Raton

Salt Life Boca Raton is now open, bringing the brand’s total retail store count to 19 and expanding the brand’s Florida presence to 11 doors. Courtesy of Salt Life. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, is excited to announce the grand opening of a new retail store for its Salt Life® brand. Salt Life Boca Raton is now open, bringing the brand’s total retail store count to nineteen and expanding the brand’s Florida presence to eleven doors. Salt Life Boca Raton will offer consumers a wide variety of apparel and beach accessories for oceanfront adventures.
BOCA RATON, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sandcastle Sommelier at Marriott Harbor Beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale’s Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa has launched a brand-new experience, just in time for summer – the “Sandcastle Sommelier.”. Set on 16 acres of private beach, the resort is the perfect setting for the whole family to get in on sandcastle creations. Complete with sandcastle molds, buckets, and a beach bag to carry it all in, guests need come prepared with only their sunblock… and lots of creativity!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Miami

Going To The Miami Beach Air And Sea Show This Memorial Day Weekend? Here’s What You Can Expect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What better way to commemorate Memorial Day Weekend than going to Miami Beach for the 2022 Hyundai Air and Sea Show? Here is what to expect, if you go. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, May 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will feature offshore powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, an action zone, a military display village, and more. The event will showcase the women, men, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will offer a variety of customized hospitality options that offer the best views of the finest equipment and technology our country has to offer. Those attending will find a range of opportunities to enjoy with family or friends, entertain clients, and conduct some business in an excitement-charged atmosphere only found on Miami Beach. Event takes place at Lummus Park, located on the sands of Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Streets. For ticket information, click here.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
garlandjournal.com

Miami says no to Martelly event after Haitian activists protest

5/20, 9:30 p.m. Update: The office of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has responded positively to the demand of some Haitian organizations and activists to keep former Haitian president Michel Martelly from participating in local Flag Day celebrations. The office suspended for security reasons a May 21 event in which Martelly was scheduled to perform.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy