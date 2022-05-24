True Food Kitchen to Open in Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What better way to commemorate Memorial Day Weekend than going to Miami Beach for the 2022 Hyundai Air and Sea Show? Here is what to expect, if you go. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 29 through Sunday, May 30 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will feature offshore powerboat demonstrations, extreme water sports, an action zone, a military display village, and more. The event will showcase the women, men, technology, and equipment from all five branches of the United States military. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show will offer a variety of customized hospitality options that offer the best views of the finest equipment and technology our country has to offer. Those attending will find a range of opportunities to enjoy with family or friends, entertain clients, and conduct some business in an excitement-charged atmosphere only found on Miami Beach. Event takes place at Lummus Park, located on the sands of Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Streets. For ticket information, click here.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO