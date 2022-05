Top-seeded Stanford and second-seeded Oregon will play for the NCAA Championship in an all-Pacific 10-Conference final at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Cardinal defeated eighth-seeded Georgia, 3-2, in the quarterfinals and downed fifth-seeded Auburn, also by 3-2, in the semifinals, while second-seeded Oregon took down seventh-seeded San Jose State, 4-1, in the quarterfinals, and also took care of third-seeded Texas A&M, also by 4-1, in the semifinals.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO