Westlake Village, CA

Predictmedix to Present at 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational

 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interim CEO Dr. Rahul Kushwah to Present at 11:00 a.m. Pacific on June 7, 2022. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB: PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health...

Reuters

Samsung to invest $356 billion over five years in strategic sectors

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Group will invest 450 trillion won ($356 billion) in the next five years to accelerate growth in semiconductors, biopharmaceutical and other next-generation technologies, Samsung Electronics said. South Korea’s top conglomerate said on Tuesday the investments through 2026 are expected to help Samsung drive long-term growth in...
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Helsinn Expands US R&D Capabilities on Heels of BridgeBio Licensing Deal

Helsinn Group is expanding its global research and development capacity with the launch of a new dedicated hub in the U.S. The new R&D facility is a product of Helsinn's new licensing deal with BridgeBio and will operate under Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.). It will be instrumental in furthering the company's projected increase in clinical activities to develop the FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor for cancer treatment. The goal is to transform Helsinn from a cancer supportive care organization into a fully integrated targeted therapy (FITT) company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

VIANAI Systems Introduces First Revenue Science Platform for the Enterprise

Vianai Accelerates Causal Data Science Solutions with Acquisition of Dealtale, to Create New AI-Powered Category for Reimagining Customer Engagement. PALO ALTO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianai Systems ("Vian"), the human-centered AI platform and products company, today launched the Dealtale Revenue Science Platform, bringing Vian's causal data science solutions together with Dealtale's no-code data platform, to establish a new category called Revenue Science. Revenue Science looks deeper than traditional machine learning solutions to not only forecast revenue, but reveal how marketing, sales and product activities actually drive sales. The platform places these capabilities directly in the hands of business professionals, without the need for data science, engineering or IT expertise. This unprecedented time-to-value enables companies across a wide spectrum of data maturity levels to immediately start taking advantage of sophisticated AI techniques, without the cost, technical or resource barriers.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Tyson 2.0 Appoints Alc-Bev Industry Veteran As Chief Marketing Officer

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, appointed Jackie (Northacker) Guarini as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s marketing strategy. Guarini has more than a decade of professional experience in digital marketing, consumer connections, branding, and media initiatives. Prior to joining Tyson 2.0 team, she was head of commerce media for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s BUD U.S. portfolio, where she built a first of its kind connected commerce strategy integrating shopper marketing, e-retail, and direct-to-consumer programs. She was in charge of social and programmatic partnerships working with companies including Google GOOGL, Meta Platforms FB, Pinterest PINS, Snapchat SNAP, Twitter TWTR, Code3, Apollo Global Management’s APO Yahoo, and The Trade Desk TTD.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

For a limited time — Come to any TechCrunch event and bring a friend for free

Buy an attendee ticket to any of the events listed below and you’ll receive a second ticket free (but sorry, it’s not applicable to demos or exhibiting packages). TechCrunch events are always exciting and brimming with opportunity; they’re even more fun when you take a friend — and even more affordable when you split the cost with them. In fact, now’s the time to book for your entire team as prices will never be this low again! Imagine how much more you’ll save, learn, network and grow your business. Just sayin’.
MENLO PARK, CA
Reuters

Finance faces new nature-positive disclosure requirements

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Financial firms already struggling with climate-compliance due to unclear measurement metrics will soon face new disclosure requirements for biodiversity, or nature-related, investments. “Nature is a financial risk for business,” Elizabeth Mrema, co-chair of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), told the Reuters Global Markets Forum,...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

EY evaluating strategic options to improve audit quality

May 26 (Reuters) - Ernst & Young is evaluating options to improve their audit quality, Chief Executive Carmine Di Sibio said on Thursday in an internal memo seen by Reuters, at a time when the Big Four accounting firms are often blamed for their lack of independence. The memo was...
BUSINESS
ScienceBlog.com

Price, convenience can drive consumers to buy pot from illegal sources

Despite the legalization of cannabis sales in Canada and many U.S. states, an illegal market still exists. A new study in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs suggests that higher prices and inconvenience associated with legal sources may be barriers that encourage consumers to seek out illegal providers instead.
RETAIL
biospace.com

From Bench to Boardroom, PhD-Wielding Founders Buck Tradition

Mammoth Biosciences Co-Founder and CEO Trevor Martin/Courtesy Mammoth Biosciences. What the world can expect from scientist founders has changed. Now, rather than stepping aside after a few years, these people are likely to remain in charge, shepherding the companies they founded well into their next iterations. What has changed isn’t as much the founders as the ecosystem around them.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

How femtech startup Inne rebooted its hardware launch after COVID-19 chaos

Hardware startups are rarely smooth sailing at the best of times. But the coronavirus pandemic created a cascade of new challenges for Rapti and her team around supply chain and logistics — upsetting their careful calculations on unit economics. The pandemic also called a halt to a major piece of research work the startup had lined up with a U.S. university to study its hormone-tracking method for a key contraceptive use case — a product it had intended to prioritize but could not bring to market ahead of the study, which is required to gain regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Customer support management platform Assembled lands $51M

The pandemic placed an outsized burden on customer support organizations, which were faced both with increasing customer requests and work-from-home challenges. According to a 2021 survey by tech vendor Replicant — who has a horse in the race, granted — 71% of people believe it’s harder to reach a real person now than it was during the beginning of the pandemic. There’s likely truth to that — the average annual turnover rate for U.S. contact center agents now stands at 30% to 45%, The Quality Assurance and Training Connection reports.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Namibian B2B e-commerce retail platform JABU raises $15M led by Tiger Global

This time, it’s a startup that was in the news this January: Namibia-based JABU, whose $3.2 million seed round we covered. Now, the last-mile distribution e-commerce company has received more investment: a $15 million Series A led by Tiger Global. The round, which closed sometime in March, is Tiger...
RETAIL
Advocate Andy

Consumer Bureau Launches Office of Competition and Innovation

CFPB: Competition in markets is good for business and consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced this week it is launching a new Office of Competition and Innovation to encourage new entrants into financial marketplaces as a means of improving customer service.
pymnts

India's Emiza Supply Chain Services Raises $4.8M

Emiza Supply Chain Services is the recipient of 375 million rupee ($4.8 million) Series B funding round to benefit the company’s expansion plans, Economic Times of India reports. The round was led by JM Financial Private Equity. Emiza’s work involves helping direct to consumer (D2C) brands with catering and...
BUSINESS
Refinery29

Looking To Build A Career In The Hospitality Industry? Read This First

The customer is always right, goes the old adage. But for folks who live and breathe hospitality — like Shannon McCallum, vice president of hotel operations at Resort World Las Vegas — great service is about so much more than that. It's about flexibility, 24-hour accountability, creativity, and, of course, a true, bona fide passion for interacting with people.
LAS VEGAS, NV

