Entre Commercial Realty has assisted its client in disposition of their two-building office investment sale located in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The location offered two multi-tenant facilities of 17,662 square feet and 30,767 square feet situated on 5.77 acres of land. The property was occupied by a strong mix of professional office and medical tenants with single entry and limited common areas, which was attractive to the purchaser. The property also offered above standard parking ratios and benefited from being in the main medical corridor of Crystal Lake. Entre had a 10-year relationship with the seller and was able to handle the leasing of the facilities through-out the seasoned relationship.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO