CRE veteran forms new company in St. Louis

If you find yourself on the banks of the Huzzah donning a pair of frayed jorts (homemade, obviously) and hunched over the back end of a canoe trying to push off from the gravely landing, you've already reached peak St. Louis summer. However, as any seasoned sailor of the low seas knows, this quintessential experience can be made or broken based on the refreshments. The key is balance. Canned booze is perhaps the most essential element of any culinary journey down the river, but it has to be rotated with something more hydrating. Chips are a must but so are sweets, and they can't be the day's only source of fuel. That makes protein crucial, but it can't be too heavy and has to be handheld.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO