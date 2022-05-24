ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRE veteran forms new company in St. Louis

By Dan Rafter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate veteran Brian Kelley has opened Revel Commercial Real Estate in St. Louis, specializing in commercial real estate sales,...

1926 S. Mason Road | St. Louis

If you’re looking for a new home with the best in modern amenities that carries with it all the charm of a country cottage, look no further! This 2020-built home by Period Restoration offers the stunning trim work, inset cabinetry and hardwood floors of a warm and inviting traditional home with all the technology for ease of living.
Step Into The One-of-a-Kind | 2022 Spring Home Tour

Let Ladue News take you on a tour of some of the most extraordinary properties on the market. Explore three local, luxury homes that offer magnificence in every detail. From the 115-year old gothic church completely renovated into elegant residence, to stately homes with family rooms fit for large-scale entertaining and marble-clad baths perfect for luxuriating, let us be your ticket to the Central Corridor’s finest. Featuring properties across the range of square footage, acreage and price, each with exceptional amenities and unique details, you’re certain to find the home that speaks to you.
Washington Missourian

Volpi spends millions to expand Union plant

Volpi Food officials expect to boost production with a nearly $7 million expansion in Union. The investment will overhaul an existing facility, bringing 15-20 jobs, according to CEO Lorenza Pasetti. “(Volpi) has been investing in the community with the development of their building and the purchasing of their equipment,” said...
UNION, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Region’s role in port network about to get bigger

APM Terminals, which serves 10,000 customers worldwide, moves products through 76 terminals in its global network. The St. Louis region will become part of that network with the opening of a planned Container-on-Vessel (COV) port south of St. Louis, by a development team that includes APM Terminals, which will be working to line up shippers to use the new port.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Vaunted Cannabis Company Cookies Brings its Potent Strains to St. Louis

After a long wait and with a considerable amount of fanfare, the lifestyle brand turned vaunted cannabis company Cookies has officially entered the St. Louis market. The popular San Francisco-based brand, founded in 2010 by rapper Berner and Bay area breeder and cultivator Jai, has partnered with Swade Cannabis to unleash its products on the Show-Me State. Cookies teamed up with Swade’s cultivation arm, BeLeaf Medical, to bring its strains to St. Louis’ five Swade locations on May 15, even celebrating the launch with an after-party at the Whiskey Ring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

How to Have a Superlative St. Louis Summer: Embrace the Heat

Yes, St. Louis summers are hot, sweltering even. But we also have some of the coolest outdoor events of the year over the summer. Plus, who can pass up a good float trip? Here are some of the events that are most likely to get you outdoors this summer and how to enjoy them. —Rosalind Early.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Courtesy Diner closing one of their locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local diner will close Wednesday. The Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Blvd. closed for the final time Wednesday. The diner started as Courtesy Sandwich Shop in 1935. As the chain dwindled, a store on Kingshighway Blvd. open. They later expanded with a second location off of Hampton Ave. A third location opened at Laclede Station Road in 2013.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

1711 Locust has a new owner

Held by Koplar Properties since 2007, hopes for 1711 Locust in Downtown West were buoyed recently with the start of rehab of the Butler Brothers building across the street. The property was listed for sale for $100k (Koplar paid $385k in 2007 according to city records) and under contract in April. Now city records show that it is owned by Gray Investments LLC owned by Na’im B. Gray. He is owner of Custom Commercial Painters and a Real Estate Broker at Custom Realtors. There is no word yet on what Mr. Gray plans to do with it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Pack the Perfect St. Louis Cooler

If you find yourself on the banks of the Huzzah donning a pair of frayed jorts (homemade, obviously) and hunched over the back end of a canoe trying to push off from the gravely landing, you've already reached peak St. Louis summer. However, as any seasoned sailor of the low seas knows, this quintessential experience can be made or broken based on the refreshments. The key is balance. Canned booze is perhaps the most essential element of any culinary journey down the river, but it has to be rotated with something more hydrating. Chips are a must but so are sweets, and they can't be the day's only source of fuel. That makes protein crucial, but it can't be too heavy and has to be handheld.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

