Best beginner cameras in 2022

There are hundreds of options available when it comes to the best beginner cameras. It can feel very daunting when navigating through all the brands, model numbers, specs and reviews, which is why we've put this guide together. All models on this list offer a good mix of ease of use and high-specification features with flexible shooting modes, all at an affordable price point.

Choosing the best beginner camera is imperative when learning about the art form and wanting to develop your unique style. Get it wrong, and you could become frustrated and lose interest. It's a good idea to consider the type of photography you'd like to focus on before settling on a camera or even beginning to look for one. Some setups without image stabilization and 4K video are better suited for stills photography when paired with one of the best tripods . Other models are more suited for vlogging and content creation. These tend to include features such as 4K video, face detection, speedy autofocus and articulating screens for getting the all-important selfie looking how you want it. These features make filming on the go much easier and minimize editing time.

Suppose you're looking for the best camera for professional work. In that case, you might want to read through our more suitable guides, including the best cameras for astrophotography or simply the best cameras . If you want an entry-level model, perhaps for the lower price or just for ease of use, then read on.

The best 'next step up' camera, the Nikon D5600 is beginner friendly but isn’t afraid to offer more advanced specs at an affordable price

Megapixels: 24.2 | Sensor: DX CMOS | ISO Range: 100-25600 | Weight: 1lb 4oz | Memory card type: SD

Excellent tilting touchscreen Good live view with touch shutter release Quick autofocus 4K video missing Expensive

In our hands-on Nikon D5600 review , we were impressed with the camera's ability to produce beautiful images from the word go. The mid-range model has a very reliable autofocus system and a live-view mode that surprisingly produces excellent results and is enjoyable to use.

The D5600 was released over six years ago, but to its credit, it still keeps up with the more recent competition, we would even spend a little more to upgrade to this model since 39-point focusing and sharp image quality are noticeable advantages over other entry-level models. Despite its age, it's relatively lightweight with a small form factor.

The tilting touchscreen works well at varying angles, adding flexibility to your shooting. We particularly liked the ability to touch the screen to release the shutter, with the autofocus performing well.

Read our Nikon D5600 review .

Not the cheapest, but one of the most versatile beginner cameras available

Megapixels : 24.2 | Sensor: 22.3 mm x 14.9 mm CMOS | ISO Range: 100-51200 (expanded) | Weight: 449g | Memory card type: SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS (single slot)

Lightweight Vari-angle touchscreen Great live mode Not a small as mirrorless alternatives Fiddly controls

The exceptionally lightweight Canon EOS Rebel SL3 (known as the 250D outside of the US) shares much of the same sensor and imaging technology as the EOS M series of mirrorless cameras but features an optical viewfinder (instead of only being able to see your image on an electronic screen).

Ergonomically, the camera is easy to use and navigate, however when we reviewed it we thought the plastic casing felt a little 'cheap', however, this is what makes the camera so light.

The SL3 has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for simple image transfer to a smartphone or tablet. This model has a tutorial mode to help beginners achieve the perfect shot, and images can be manipulated within the camera itself, and special effects and filters such as fish-eye effect and sepia can be applied without post-processing.

The more you develop in your photography journey, the more you will appreciate that this is a basic setup for those just starting, but with 4K video and an excellent live mode. The Rebel SL3 is a versatile and flexible camera and highly recommended as a great first camera, it is a lightweight and compact package that budding travel photographers especially will love.

One of the the best small cameras out there for those wanting a good all-rounder

Megapixels: 20 | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | ISO Range: 200-25600 | Weight: 0.84lbs | Memory card type: SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS (single slot)

Good autofocus Classic attractive styling, Small and compact No-inbuilt microphone Would rather see an articulated rather than flip-down screen

This entry-level offering comes from Olympus, designed for beginners looking to get on the mirrorless ladder. As we discovered in our Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review this camera gives a good balance between quality and usability with a beginner-friendly user interface. The sensor in this unit provides sharp and well-balanced images in both RAW and JPG modes. There are 21 scene modes that tweak the settings to make great shots in different environments. The camera features good image stabilization and connectivity options, with WiFi and Bluetooth available for file sharing.

Styling-wise, we appreciated the classic look of the camera. Still, we would have liked an articulated touch screen on the rear to enhance ease of use when using tripods for astrophotography or gimbals for filmmaking.

If you're still taking photos with your smartphone but would like a convenient camera to enhance your photography, this would be an accessible and accessible upgrade that boasts impressive features and performance.

One of the best looking beginner cameras out there, despite it’s slightly more expensive price-tag

Megapixels: 21 | Sensor: APS-C | ISO Range: 200-51200 | Weight: 0.98lbs | Memory card type: UHS-I SD

Attractive looks Excellent touchscreen Good build-quality Adding extra lenses makes the package expensive No usable grip

The first thing that strikes you about the Z fc is Nikon's approach to designing and building the camera. It is unashamedly retro and harks back to the brand's products of decades past. We think it's a terrific-looking device that mixes the old with the new and tastefully incorporates modern features. The camera body feels high quality and solid.

The camera's mirrorless setup is lightweight yet powerful and produces consistently excellent results in differing modes. Ideally, there would be a little more variety and more lens choices, and the camera would benefit from having some weatherproofing. Still, for our money, this is one of the most accomplished and enjoyable beginner cameras on the market.

When we reviewed the Nikon Z Fc , we were impressed at this camera's capabilities. The speed of the camera's operation is fantastic, it is ready to go less than a second after pressing the power button. We liked the responsiveness of the touchscreen and were surprised at how quiet the focusing and shutter sound was. The ISO performance was better than we had expected too. Overall we though the Nikon Z Fc hits the sweet spot of mixing functionality and a lovely retro, aesthetically pleasing design.

A vast amount of in-body customization and incredibly simple file transfer.

Megapixels: 26 | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | ISO Range: 160-12,800 (exp. 80 to 52,200) | Weight: 383g | Memory card type: SD / SDHC / SDXC (single slot)

Very light and compact Good connectivity options Quick auto-focus Battery life not great Tilt-only (rather than articulated) screen Menu could be more intuitive

We have replaced the Fujifilm X-200 in this buying guide as, whilst it maintained its place on our best beginner guide for some time, it is discontinued and now increasingly difficult to find.

Instead, the entry-level Fujifilm X-T30 II is a fantastic replacement, with a similar stylish retro look and enhanced functionality to produce stunning, color-rich photos. It is an affordable and feature-packed camera, ideal for on-the-go shooting, travel photography and landscapes, and it's especially good for creative filmmakers.

It comes with in-built user interface aids and a whopping 18 different film simulations. Each one is described in-camera to help filmmakers choose the most appropriate option. In-camera editing is useful to minimize your workflow as you can add grain, clarity, color depth, adjust white balance and so on without the images ever leaving your camera.

When it is time to transfer your images onto a smartphone or tablet, the Fujifilm Camera Remote App lets you do this with just two clicks.

It only has a tilting screen rather than a fully articulating one, so if that's something you want, the comparable Canon Rebel SL3/250D might be more appropriate.

An excellent option for social media super users

Megapixels: 24.1 | Sensor: APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25600 | Weight: 0.85lbs | Memory card type: SDHC and SDXC

A good array of options for content creators Good updated autofocus Excellent face tracking and detection No headphone socket 4K cropping can be irritating Buttons too close together

Although subtle, there are several mentionable updates to the M50 Mark II, most noticeably in the autofocus and auto shooting modes. We were impressed with the camera's face tracking and detection, which made capturing portraits or videos of people, even when moving, extremely easy. There is also live streaming where you can stream straight to youtube when using Wi-Fi, and a vertical video mode, we could see them providing some real value for frequent social media content creators.

There isn't a headphone socket, despite a mic input, which seems like a strange omission, and the sensor does crop 4K video quite considerably. This, in addition to the quick battery drain while in video mode, means vloggers or filmmakers might want to look elsewhere (or ensure they will be plugged in when filming). This said, for a competent shooter looking for a quick and easy-to-use video camera, this will fit the bill.

Intermediate users might get frustrated, but this is one of the most basic and affordable entry-level options out there

Megapixels: 24.2 | Sensor: DX Crop Sensor | ISO Range: 100-25600 | Weight: 0.8lbs | Memory card type: SD (1 slot)

Good value for money Good kit lenses Guide mode No Bluetooth Poor Live View performance Limited to beginner photography

As we have mentioned in our standalone Nikon D3500 review , we think it is one of the most capable entry-level beginner cameras available and comes at an attractive price. While it isn't without its faults, the combination of a good kit lens, fast operation, compact body, and excellent value for money make it a worthwhile purchase for any budding photographer.

Intermediate or more advanced users may find the guide mode frustrating. This camera has limited scope for growth and development, as features you'll find higher up in the range are lacking. If you know you'll want to enhance your photography and experiment with creativity further down the line, you may want to look at an alternative model.

Sony a6000

First released in 2014, this is one of Sony's longest standing camera ranges

Megapixels: 24.7 | Sensor: APS-C | ISO Range: 100-25600 | Weight: 0.7lbs | Memory card type: SD, SDHC, and SDXC (1 slot)

Speedy autofocus Sharp sensor Versatile Showing its age No 4K video Not good for low light shooting

The Sony A6000 was released the best part of a decade ago, but its popularity even in 2022 is a testament to the camera's versatility and build quality. Despite its slightly dated style, this is still a very capable camera that would suit several shooting styles for beginners learning the craft and wanting to push themselves creatively. It does tend to produce noisy images when the ISO is bumped up, so it is best to avoid it if you want to do lots of low light or astrophotography work.

Despite its age, the Sony A6000 has held its value and is unlikely to be much cheaper anytime soon due to there being fewer units in circulation. You can probably pick up a newer DSLR camera with 4K video and updated hardware and software for a similar price (such as Canon's M50 Mark II ). That said, there are plenty of quality used models of the A6000 available.

Panasonic Lumix G100

A good option for content creators

Megapixels: 20 | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | ISO Range: 200-25600 | Weight: 0.78lbs | Memory card type: SD, SDHC, SDXC (1 slot)

Good choice of lenses A small package suitable for travel RAW images are editable in-camera 10 minute recording limit in 4K video Autofocus isn’t always reliable

Panasonic's Lumix series of cameras work as four-thirds setups, meaning they have a unique sensor size that is smaller and provides the ability to ensure the body itself stays as portable as possible. The mirrorless G100 is a tiny and lightweight (412g) unit that is ideal for content creators — it has a large grip for safe use while on the move, and the large extendable display makes it easy to compose your video and see what’s being recorded simultaneously. Even though its small, it still feels good quality and solid to the touch.

It's obvious this camera is marketed for vloggers. Directional tracked audio, face detection, selfie shooting mode and hybrid 5-stop image stabilization all make the lives of content creators easier, although 4k videos are limited to 10 minutes at a time. In-camera editing and filters minimize workflow and allow you to share your content in next to no time.

How we test the best beginner cameras

To guarantee you're getting honest, up-to-date recommendations on the best cameras to buy here at Space.com we make sure to put every camera through a rigorous review to fully test each product. Each camera is reviewed based on a multitude of aspects, from its construction and design, to how well it functions as an optical instrument and its performance in the field.

Each camera is carefully tested by either our expert staff or knowledgeable freelance contributors who know their subject areas in depth. This ensures fair reviewing is backed by personal, hands-on experience with each camera and is judged based on its price point, class and destined use. For example, comparing a 60MP full-frame mirrorless camera to a sleek little crop-sensor DSLR wouldn’t be appropriate, though each camera might be the best performing product in its own class.

We look at how easy each camera is to operate, whether it contains the latest up-to-date imaging technology, whether the cameras can shoot high-quality stills photos and high resolution video and also make suggestions if a particular camera would benefit from any additional kit to give you the best viewing experience possible.

With complete editorial independence, Space.com are here to ensure you get the best buying advice on cameras, whether you should purchase an instrument or not, making our buying guides and reviews reliable and transparent.