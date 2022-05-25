Sunny Wednesday before clouds, rain later in week
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says Wednesday will be sunny, but clouds will develop with some rain chances later in the week.
FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Sun and a few clouds. Seasonable. Highs around 72. Lows around 51.
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy again. A few sprinkles possible late. Highs around 68. Lows around 60.
FRIDAY: Spotty showers developing during the afternoon. Chance for some steadier rain late in the day with a thunderstorm not out of the question. Still some question marks for this and into the weekend. Highs around 77. Lows around 63.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – Still a split decision on the models, which continue to flip flop.
SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers, mostly early. Highs around 76. Lows around 60.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Lows around 58.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds - highs around 77.
