ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cardiometabolic syndrome - an emergent feature of Long COVID?

By Justin J. Frere
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Large-scale clinical studies on the post-infectious impacts of SARS-CoV-2 have suggested that patients who have recovered from acute infection have increased risk for cardiometabolic syndrome-associated morbidities such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart failure. Initial studies have taken the first steps towards unravelling the molecular processes that may be driving...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Irregular heart rhythm algorithm: a novel strategy to accurately detect atrial fibrillation by ambulatory monitoring of blood pressure

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common arrhythmia encountered in clinical practice. It is associated with the risk of developing some adverse cardiovascular events, including cerebral embolism and heart failure [1]. The development of AF depends on a variety of risk factors, including age, sex, race, hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease [2]. Among these risk factors, hypertension has been established to be the most important factor [3, 4] In addition, in patients with AF, hypertension is one of the risk factors for the development of cerebral embolism [5]. In this regard, the Japanese guideline on pharmacotherapy of cardiac arrhythmias recommends the use of the CHADS2 score for the risk assessment of thromboembolism in patients with AF, in which "H" indicates hypertension [6]. An early diagnosis and the subsequent initiation of appropriate treatment for AF, including anticoagulation therapy, is strongly required in hypertensive patients. However, the diagnosis of AF is not easy in the clinical setting. Almost 40% of AF patients are asymptomatic [7]. Most of these patients are diagnosed as having AF at annual health check-up examinations [7]. The type of AF that is diagnosed at health check-up examinations is mostly the persistent type. Paroxysmal and asymptomatic AF is difficult to diagnose because there are few chances to detect AF by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) [8]. Some of these patients unfortunately develop cerebral embolism before the diagnosis of AF. Although detailed assessment with 24-h Holter ECG is needed to detect AF, the chance of detection is limited [9]. On the other hand, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is currently considered the most accurate method for diagnosing hypertension [10, 11]. Several institutions have recommended that most or all subjects with suspected hypertension undergo ABPM [12]. Notably, an ABPM device that especially implements an algorithm to automatically detect AF during each blood pressure measurement has been developed in recent years. In fact, Kollias et al. [13] demonstrated the high diagnostic accuracy of detecting AF using 24-h ABPM devices with AF detection algorithms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancet#Emergent
Essence

Report: ‘Slacksplaining’ Is Costing People Their Jobs

Slack is a tool that's supposed to make communicating at work more efficient. A new study, however, is saying it's making things harder for workers. Many of us have been working from home for the last two years and have learned to virtually communicate in lieu of in-person interaction. Through tools like Slack, concise messages can quickly be sent to colleagues thus helping to keep email inboxes clearer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The burden of unrecognized Ebola virus infection

People with less-severe Ebola virus disease may go undiagnosed, but they can still suffer long-term sequelae; this highlights the public health value of testing close contacts to identify and adequately treat all infections. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Ebola virus infection can cause...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Microbiology
Nature.com

A 5-year review of 1220 malignant periocular tumours in an English county

To determine the incidence, proportion and location of periocular tumours in an English county over a five year period, and compare to other studies in the UK and worldwide. A retrospective review of histopathology reports was performed for all periocular excision biopsies of malignancies from the county's three main hospitals over a 5-year period. These hospitals cover a population of just over one million. Tumours were classified according to type and location.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: scRNA-seq in medulloblastoma shows cellular heterogeneity and lineage expansion support resistance to SHH inhibitor therapy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13657-6, published online 20 December 2019. In this article the author name 'Jennifer Karin Ocasio' was incorrectly written as 'Jennifer Ocasio'. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Jennifer Karin Ocasio, Benjamin Babcock. These authors jointly supervised this work:...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effects of betamethasone on the amplitude integrated EEG of infants born at 34- or 35-weeks gestation

Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Neonatal Research Network (NRN) &. Assess if maternal betamethasone administration at 34"“35 weeks accelerated neonatal amplitude integrated EEG (aEEG) maturation. Study design. Nested, observational cohort in 7 centers participating in the Antenatal Late Preterm Steroid randomized trial. Up...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Quality of life following cord blood versus matched sibling donor transplantation: pre-transplantation psychiatric and socioeconomic factors significantly impact outcomes

The datasets generated during and/or analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request. Liu HL, Sun ZM, Geng LQ, Wang XB, Ding KY, Tong J, et al. Similar survival, but better quality of life after myeloablative transplantation using unrelated cord blood vs matched sibling donors in adults with hematologic malignancies. Bone Marrow Transplant. 2014;49:1063"“9.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Resting state effective connectivity abnormalities of the Papez circuit and cognitive performance in multiple sclerosis

The Papez circuit is central to memory and emotional processes. However, little is known about its involvement in multiple sclerosis (MS). We aimed to investigate abnormalities of resting state (RS) effective connectivity (EC) between regions of the Papez circuit in MS and their relationship with cognitive performances. Sixty-two MS patients and 64 healthy controls (HC) underwent neuropsychological assessment, 3D T1-weighted, and RS functional MRI. RS EC analysis was performed using SPM12 and dynamic causal modeling. RS EC abnormalities were investigated using parametric empirical Bayes models and were correlated with cognitive scores. Compared to HC, MS patients showed (posterior probability"‰>"‰0.95) higher EC between the right entorhinal cortex and right subiculum, and lower EC from the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) to the posterior cingulate cortex (PCC), from left to right subiculum, from left anterior thalamus to ACC, and within ACC and PCC. Lower RS EC from the ACC to the PCC correlated with worse global cognitive scores (rho"‰="‰0.19; p"‰="‰0.03), worse visuospatial memory (rho"‰="‰0.19; p"‰="‰0.03) and worse semantic fluency (rho"‰="‰0.21; p"‰="‰0.02). Lower RS EC from the left to the right subiculum correlated with worse verbal memory (rho"‰="‰0.20; p"‰="‰0.02), lower RS EC within the ACC correlated with worse attention (rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.19; p"‰="‰0.04) and more severe brain atrophy (rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.26; p"‰="‰0.003). Higher EC from the right entorhinal cortex to right subiculum correlated with worse semantic fluency (rho = 0.21; p"‰="‰0.02). In conclusion, MS patients showed altered RS EC within the Papez circuit. Abnormal RS EC involving cingulate cortices and hippocampal formation contributed to explain cognitive deficits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chromatin profiling of coronary artery illuminates genetic risk for heart disease

A large-scale single-nucleus chromatin accessibility profiling study in coronary artery samples from patients with coronary artery disease generated a landscape of the regulatory activity during the disease. These data highlight cell type-specific gene programs that can improve the interpretation of human genome-wide association studies findings for cardiovascular diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Theoretically quantifying the direct and indirect benefits of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 in terms of avoided deaths

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID)-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented pressures on societies around the world. Successful vaccines, developed against the spike protein of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Virus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, offer hope that new hospitalisations and new deaths will subside. However, vaccination takes place in a dynamic environment. For example, new variants of the disease may occur where the effectiveness of a vaccine lies below that of the original target of the vaccine, while changes in the behaviour of a population are accompanied by a changed basic reproduction number. Here, we aim to understand how changes in values of basic parameters affect the benefits of vaccination at the direct level, of the individuals vaccinated, and at the indirect level, of the wider, unvaccinated community. We work within the framework of a Susceptible-Infected-Recovered model, and produce a metric for the benefits of vaccination, at both direct and indirect levels, in terms of the number of avoided deaths. Taking into account the initial prevalence of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the mortality rate of the disease, the basic reproduction number, the vaccination rate, and the effectiveness of a vaccine, we explore how these basic parameters affect the benefits of vaccination. We find a range of situations where indirect benefits of vaccination outweigh direct benefits. This especially occurs at lower rates of vaccination (20%Â "“Â \(40\%\)) and intermediate values of the basic reproduction number (1"“1.5). The indirect benefits can be substantial, in some cases being more than 400% of the direct benefits. For an initial prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection of 2%, a basic reproduction number of 1.2, a mortality rate of 2%, and a vaccine effectiveness of 95%, our findings show, for a population of 500,000 people, where 100,000 susceptible individuals are vaccinated, that approximately 2200 deaths are avoided. However, approximately 600 of these deaths are avoided amongst vaccinated individuals, while approximately 1600 deaths are avoided in the wider, unvaccinated community.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Author Correction: High-contrast, synchronous volumetric imaging with selective volume illumination microscopy

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03327-7, published online 11 April 2022. This Correction added Andrey Andreev and Kevin Keomanee-Dizon as equally contributing authors together with Thai V. Truong, Daniel B. Holland, Sara Madaan, which was incorrect. This has now been reverted back to the original list of contributing authors. Author information.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy