Walk-Off Seals Win For Serra Catholic Against Riverside

By EllwoodCity.org Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt came down to the last play, but Riverside was on the wrong end of a 6-5 defeat to top-seeded Serra Catholic on Monday in the WPIAL Class-2A semifinals at Plum High School. Serra Catholic advances to play Neshannock in the WPIAL Class-2A Championship Game next week. The game...

Sesti, Roth Each Will Continue Athletics Careers at Collegiate Level

Two Ellwood City student athletes have signed letters of intent this week. Lincoln High School seniors Milo Sesti and Alexander Roth have each signed letters of intent this week to continue their respective athletic careers at the collegiate level. Sesti has signed his athletic letter of intent to continue his...
