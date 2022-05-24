ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

How Good Are We At Writing Tests?

hackernoon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post is about some things I see a lot that cause problems in Java. It’s predominantly about tests I see written in Java, but I’m sure it applies to other languages. What makes a good test? Just like production code, there are (unrelated) qualities that make good tests. These days,...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

hackernoon.com

API Testing Without Postman?

Hoppscotch is a lightweight, web-based API development suite. It was built from the ground up with ease of use and accessibility in mind. It is free to use and as an added perk completely Open Source. Introduction. If you are testing the backend you need some tools, because you don't...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Bootstrap CSS for Better Looking Websites

This article is a tutorial on how to achieve satisfaction with the look of your bootstrap-themed site. Update your color palette with a new teal primary color and override the default line heights for common HTML elements in our CSS file. Add a small border to the top of the nav to bring some extra life to the page. Change the text from white to black by removing the `text-white` class on the lighter background color on it. Change line-heights to common elements with the larger the text is reducing your line heights.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How to Arrange App Windows Using Mac Keyboard Shortcuts

Microsoft Windows provides shortcuts to move windows by default, but on Mac, you have to hover over the green button in the upper-left corner of an app. The good news is that there is a native and free solution to this problem. We can assign system-wide keyboard shortcuts to the commands mentioned above. All you do is use different arrow keys and move windows to another monitor.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

My First Experience Deploying an ML Model to Production

HackerRank Labs interned interning at HackerRank and working on a new product. The project that I was working on required data from Github. The problem was a supervised learning problem, hence the model was selected based on that and involved hyperparameter tuning. We used a train-test-split of 80/20 and a Standard Scaler to normalize the data. The next step was to integrate the model with the backend. The model was trained on a weekly basis. The accuracy achieved was good enough for our use case.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Here’s a Detailed Guide To Educational App Development. What Role Does Predictive Analytics Play?

AI has made its way in the education sector long back, and it has impacted the way of eLearning big time. With eLearning and online education, students can learn anywhere with the best technologies by their side. One of the technologies of AI that is transforming eLearning experiences for millions of students is predictive analytics. We will look at these ways and see how predictive analytics enables educational institutions to gain meaningful insights from the existing data. Here are the important tips for developing an eLearning or education app.
EDUCATION
hackernoon.com

How to Improve Data Quality in 2022

The need for ensuring data quality has increased as the many different ways to acquire data are multi-folded. Maintaining 100% quality in a vast data lake is nearly impossible. Data accuracy is a prevalent quality aspect everyone is battling to get right. But what does data accuracy mean anyway? Data accuracy means to what extent the data at hand captures the reality of the data. The more data you acquire, the less you get on the strict strict tradeoff of data. The more you acquire from more sources, the more you score well to score well.
NASA
hackernoon.com

How I Got a Job at Spotify via my GitHub Profile

This is the experience of how my GitHub profile got me a job at Spotify. This post will be personal, and the key takeaway is the importance of a portfolio. It doesn't have to be a good portfolio (mine certainly wasn't) But having a portfolio can be the difference between getting the job or not. This was 6 years ago and I still work at Spotify, now as a Senior Software Engineer. It turned out to be an amazing place to work so I haven't found a good reason to leave.
JOBS
hackernoon.com

A Complete Overview of Cryptography

Cryptography provides a method for secure communication. It stops unauthorized parties from gaining access to secret messages communicated between authorized parties. The core principles of modern-day cryptography include: Confidentiality, Integrity, Non-repudiation and Authentication. There are two kinds of authentication typically used in cryptography. The best cryptographers in the world routinely use cryptosystems with serious security flaws out, it’s really hard to build a secure designosystem to be considered “secure” Only the private keys should be kept.
DATA PRIVACY
hackernoon.com

How Big Data is Keeping Employees Engaged in the Age of WFH

The Covid-19 pandemic has catapulted a number of businesses towards embracing working from home (WFH) at a pace that couldn't have been anticipated as recently as January 2020. The impact of this massive push toward digital transformation has presented fresh challenges in keeping employees engaged. The Covid-19 pandemic has catapulted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hackernoon.com

The Crypto Space is Rife With Scams - How Do You Avoid Falling for One?

In January 2022, [Crypto.com] users reported unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts that resulted in a loss of over $30 million. In August 2021, the blockchain-based platform announced it was attacked, which resulted in massive outflow of users’ funds. Trezor blamed the Mailchimp newsletter platform for overlooking an insider compromise of its database. The ever-evolving security systems are hard to break, so fraudsters have to come up with sophisticated methods with every new attempt to fool around digital money owners.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackernoon.com

Find A Job in Crypto: CoinMarketCap Vs. AngelList Vs. Indeed

According to a recent report, crypto-related job postings saw more than a 110% increase since September 2020. Global demand for blockchain developers is expected to increase as much as 500% yearly. Here’s a list of top resources that will help you find the perfect job in crypto. In 2022...
JOBS
hackernoon.com

Uniswap 🔀 Testing

Uniswap is a Decentralized Exchange, running on the Ethereum blockchain (Mainnet and a few more) We are going to focus on swapping between different tokens using forking forking. We will use the fork to test out the implementation of the UnisWap smart contract. The contract is designed to swap between different ERC-20 tokens and get back the tokens that the pair exchange allows traders to exchange with each other. In this article, we will use forking the mainnet to test our smart contract implementation. We are using the fork forking to test the implementation for the first time.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

How Engineers and Marketers Can Work in Harmony for Amazing Results

While developers don’t readily admit it, working with marketers can sometimes be a pain. But when engineers and marketers collaborate effectively on data, amazing things can happen. We’ve assembled this guide to provide engineers with a roadmap for effectively working with their colleagues in marketing and making friends out of frenemies.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Is MEAN Tech Stack the Best Choice for Enterprise Solutions?

The MEAN tech stack for enterprise solutions is a combination of MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, and Node.js. MEAN is an open-source web stack, which is mostly used to develop cloud-hosted applications. What is the right tech stack for enterprise software development? Type this question in your browser search bar and you...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Uncover Some of the Best Practices For Secret Management

Certificates to function, but storing and accessing these resources can leave developers vulnerable to security risks. In this article, you will learn about the challenges of secret management as well as some of the best practices for managing, storing, and reading secrets in web applications. What Are Secrets? Secrets are digital credentials used for authentication and authorization. They manage access rights at both the human-to-application and application-to-application levels.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

4 Best Free Professional Coding Resources to Try in 2022

As a student, free coding resources allow you to try out professional tools and services that you otherwise would have to pay for. Fortunately, there are companies that realize the value of allowing students to try their services for free. Get a free domain, experiment with a cloud provider, free premium courses, and more. JetBrains is the company behind the popular IDEAs: IntelliJ, WebStorm, PyCharm. Heroku is a platform to deploy your applications and make them available on the web. Unity is a cross-platform game engine that was used for games such as Overcooked.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

How to Create and Connect a MySQL Database to PHP Files Using cPanel

Steps to follow to fetch data from MySQL database onto your webpage or for any other web application/ web development project using cPanel are: 1. Preparing MySQL Database using MySQL Database Wizard. 2. Creating a SQL Table using phpMyAdmin. 3. Adding data to the table manually or via your sensors/other applications. 4. Creating a PHP script to retrieve data from MySQL database to store or print it.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Two Factor Authentication - The Deep State Tool That Supports Mass Technology Dysfunction

The world has been using automation for a long time. In an age of changing technologies, it's time to use hyperautomation. Technologies make it possible to automate business processes from beginning to end. It can also improve the customer experience, and make it easier to get new customers. It begins with robotic process automation (RPA) and goes with a variety of advanced technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Analytics and other advanced automation tools Business Process Management System (BPMS)
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Use DeepAR For AR Effects on Amazon IVS Live Streams

We’re in the era of widespread video communications in our daily personal and professional lives. Now that people are more accustomed to using video technology, AR stands to dial up both the functionality and fun factor of the medium. From facilitating realistic makeup and beauty effects to virtual accessory try-ons and real-time background replacements, the powerful multiplatform SDK from DeepAR is being used by almost 8,000 developers worldwide for web-based and mobile applications. The startup’s proprietary AR technology allows companies of all sizes to add AR effects to any iOS, Android, macOS or HTML5 application with just a few lines of code, an integration process that takes hours, not days. Once created, AR assets can be reused automatically for any platform.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

What is Pair Programming?

You’re staring at your code and thinking, “There’s nothing wrong here.” But there is: the app isn’t working. And you know the bug is staring you straight in the face. You finally turn to your colleague and begin explaining the problem, and suddenly, mid-phrase, it comes to you – the problem and the solution. It seems all you really had to do was…start talking?? If you’ve ever had this experience with software development (I have, many times), you know that talking out loud is important when solving problems. Either talking aloud with fellow programmers or if working alone remotely, talking to a rubber duck (coined the rubber duck debugging method). Staring at code is also important, but not for too long.
COMPUTERS

