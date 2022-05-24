How To Use Common Sense, HTML, CSS, and JS. To Make An Analogue Clock

You’re staring at your code and thinking, “There’s nothing wrong here.” But there is: the app isn’t working. And you know the bug is staring you straight in the face. You finally turn to your colleague and begin explaining the problem, and suddenly, mid-phrase, it comes to you – the problem and the solution. It seems all you really had to do was…start talking?? If you’ve ever had this experience with software development (I have, many times), you know that talking out loud is important when solving problems. Either talking aloud with fellow programmers or if working alone remotely, talking to a rubber duck (coined the rubber duck debugging method). Staring at code is also important, but not for too long.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO