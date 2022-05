COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri REALTORS® is pleased to share a monthly statistics report highlighting the Missouri real estate market for the month of April. In April, Missouri REALTORS® sold 7,188 residential properties. Of those sales, the average residential property sold for $285,764. Compared to the average sale price of $254,631 in April 2021, there was a 12.2 percent increase. The median residential sale price also increased, from $210,000 in 2021 to $238,500 in 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO