Posts in May 24, 2022

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado struck two properties in Monroe County during the severe weather experienced in West Central Wisconsin last week. The tornado touched down on Thursday (5/19) around 8:21 pm according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. It struck two properties on Javelin Road in the Town of Wells, about 5 miles southeast of Sparta. The tornado was a little over a quarter mile long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. No one was injured, but the tornado did do damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper was thrown through the air about 100 feet into a tree. Tree damage was also reported on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail.

MONROE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO