Monroe County, WI

Posts in May 24, 2022

By Tyler Bue
wwisradio.com
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado struck two properties in Monroe...

wwisradio.com

wwisradio.com

NWS Confirms EF0 Tornado Touched Down in Monroe County on May 19th

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado struck two properties in Monroe County during the severe weather experienced in West Central Wisconsin last week. The tornado touched down on Thursday (5/19) around 8:21 pm according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. It struck two properties on Javelin Road in the Town of Wells, about 5 miles southeast of Sparta. The tornado was a little over a quarter mile long and had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph. No one was injured, but the tornado did do damage to a shed with farm equipment and a camper was thrown through the air about 100 feet into a tree. Tree damage was also reported on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Minocqua-area crash

One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Minocqua, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on Hwy. 70 at Marsh View Lane in the town of Arbor Vitae. Police say the driver of pickup pulling a loaded trailer collided with another vehicle, prompting a closure of the roadway for several hours.
WAUSAU, WI
1520 The Ticket

PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County set to open new campground, aims to suit all types of campers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a place to camp out this summer? Well, look no further than Brown County’s newest campground, the Reforestation Camp. Located on 4418 Reforestation Road in the City of Green Bay, the new campground offers numerous sites such as full RV hookups all the way down to small tents.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 airlifted in I-39 crash

A 37-year-old man was airlifted Monday from the scene of a single vehicle crash on I-39, Portage County officials said in a news release. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 10 East. On arrival deputies found a SUV...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash in Waupaca County

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the town of Helvetia. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 161 when the driver lost control about one-half mile west of County Trunk E.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Elizabeth “Liz” Dawn Adkins

Elizabeth “Liz” Dawn Adkins, 53, of Tomah, died on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Robert Streetor will be officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday from 3:00 PM, until the start of the service. A burial will be held on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be sent to http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
TOMAH, WI
nbc15.com

A whole new look at the 1,200-year-old canoe found in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a facility described as looking like the warehouse from Raiders of the Lost Ark, “except in the Wisconsin, there’s a vintage Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and lots of historic beer barrels,” images were captured that offer a whole new perspective on the 1,200-year-old canoe pulled from Lake Mendota last fall.
MADISON, WI
spmetrowire.com

WisDOT announces road closures for I-39 project

Construction on I-39 is going to make for some messy driving later through fall on the city’s east side. Lane closures on the I-39 bridge will result in traffic backups. Motorists should allow for extra travel time or find alternate routes. May 23. The northbound I-39 off-ramp to U.S....
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Rural Power Cooperative Donates Numerous Items to Habitat for Humanity

Donated furniture and infrastructure items from a retired power plant could pay off big for the La Cross-area Habitat for Humanity chapter. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that about 30-thousand pounds of items from the shuttered Genoa Station number Three were donated this month to the Habitat Re-Store’s Reclaim Salvage program. The retired plant’s parent company, Dairyland Power Cooperative, says the donated items could net 19-thousand dollars in funding for the charity. An earlier donation of more than 21-thousand pounds of items from the Genoa plant generated more than 14-thousand dollars for the La Crosse-area Habitat for Humanity.
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Thomas H. Leis

Thomas H. Leis, 64, of Sparta, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Portland as a result of a farming accident. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Online condolences may be offered to Tom’s family at http://www.schanhoferfh.com.
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

Mary Jane Reshel

Mary Jane Reshel, 94, long-time resident of City Point, passed away May 24, 2022 surrounded by family at Black River Memorial Hospital under the care of Black River Hospice. She was born June 20, 1927 to Charitan and Hannah (Schwec) Palienco in City Point, Wisconsin. She married Robert P. Reshel on August 7, 1946 in Black River Falls. She was a dedicated wife and loving mother to her two daughters.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

