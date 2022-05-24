Posts in May 24, 2022

Elizabeth “Liz” Dawn Adkins, 53, of Tomah, died on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor Robert Streetor will be officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday from 3:00 PM, until the start of the service. A burial will be held on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be sent to http://www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Comments / 0