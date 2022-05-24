Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Dozens of groups call on Florida to restart school-based survey on kids’ health risks. Nearly 80 Florida nonprofit organizations and advocates are calling on the state Department of Education to reverse its unexplained decision to drop out of a CDC school-based survey that asks students about everything from their daily diet and exercise regimen to suicidal thoughts, sexual orientation and gender identity. On Tuesday, 38 groups and 40 individuals signed a letter to Jacob Oliva, the Florida Department of Education’s interim commissioner, saying the survey — administered in Florida since 1991 — plays a “critical role” in helping kids struggling with mental illness, bullying, peer pressure and unhealthy lifestyles. More from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Trend, and the Tampa Bay Times.

