ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

By Updated 49 mins ago
floridatrend.com
 3 days ago

Sunshine State solar slowdown: Installers scrambling for panels, big projects delayed. Florida solar installers are scrambling for panels amid a nationwide market slowdown, and some are turning to older, less efficient models to get the job done. The utility with the nation’s biggest solar and wind investments, NextEra Energy, said up...

www.floridatrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridatrend.com

Dozens of groups call on Florida to restart school-based survey on kids' health risks

Dozens of groups call on Florida to restart school-based survey on kids’ health risks. Nearly 80 Florida nonprofit organizations and advocates are calling on the state Department of Education to reverse its unexplained decision to drop out of a CDC school-based survey that asks students about everything from their daily diet and exercise regimen to suicidal thoughts, sexual orientation and gender identity. On Tuesday, 38 groups and 40 individuals signed a letter to Jacob Oliva, the Florida Department of Education’s interim commissioner, saying the survey — administered in Florida since 1991 — plays a “critical role” in helping kids struggling with mental illness, bullying, peer pressure and unhealthy lifestyles. More from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Trend, and the Tampa Bay Times.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Groups Call on Florida Officials to Reverse Withdrawal from Youth Risk Behavior Survey

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thirty-eight organizations and 40 individuals from across the state today called on the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to resume administration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) and expressed “significant concerns” over the department’s announcement that it will develop its own health risk behavior survey.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy