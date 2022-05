Roy Warren, 80, of Tavares, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born in Eustis, Florida, he lived his entire life in the Eustis area. Roy graduated from Umatilla High School class of 1961. Roy truly was a public servant, working with the Eustis Police Department for a short time before working for over 30 years with the Eustis Fire Department until his retirement. He formerly attended both First Baptist Church, Eustis and Bay Street Baptist Church, Eustis and was a member of the Eustis Elks Lodge.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO