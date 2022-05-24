Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) will acquire PCSB (PCSB) and its wholly owned subsidiary for approximately $313 million in cash and stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (“Brookline”) and PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCSB) (“PCSB”) announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Brookline will acquire PCSB and its wholly owned subsidiary, PCSB Bank for approximately $313...