In APP Purchase and memebership

Your email display name might not be the first thing that comes to mind when sending out messages. However, whenever you send an email via Gmail, the recipient gets your display name followed by an email address and message. But a lot can change over time, including your name. Maybe you got married and have a new last name, or you changed organizations and want to represent another company. Your email name needs to be spot on as it’s the first thing that pops up in the email client. Whatever your reason for changing it, it’s quite easy to change your name in Gmail.

