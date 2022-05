NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers. The S&P 500 rose 2.1% as of 12:38 p.m. Eastern and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The S&P 500 is coming off seven straight weekly losses, its longest such stretch since 2001.

