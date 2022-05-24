ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM poised to become an epicenter for fossil collection with opening of Natural History Science Center

By Breanna Kappel
unm.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of UNM’s many historical buildings has been given new life again – and it will serve as an educational resource to future scientists throughout our community. Situated at the southern edge of main campus, the Natural History Science Center (NHSC) is a collaborative space dedicated to introducing and researching the...

news.unm.edu

rrobserver.com

Lovelace Women’s Hospital receives award

ALBUQUERQUE — Lovelace Women’s Hospital was recognized for excellence in lactation care by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners® (IBLCE®) and International Lactation Consultant Association ® (ILCA®). It is the only hospital in the state of New Mexico to earn this award, which it also received in 2020.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos High School Graduating Senior Emilee Maestas To Major In Education At Dona Ana Community College Of New Mexico State University

Los Alamos High School graduating senior Emilee Maestas will be attending Dona Ana Community College of New Mexico State University and majoring in education. She hopes to be a High School History teacher. She has been in 4-H for 9 years. She loves to bake, hang out with family and friends, craft, and ranch with her dad and brothers. Emilee is the daughter of Susan Morse and Jeff Maestas and the youngest sibling of Andres and Isaac Maestas. Photo by Samantha D’Anna.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Critical Race Theory “summer reading” for New Mexico teachers from PED

The following letter and books were received by a teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools for their “summer reading.” The books, sent to social studies teachers from NM PED, are of course meant to filter into the classroom in indoctrinating New Mexico students into PED’s new “CRT-laden” social studies standards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

UNM-LA re-schedules graduation ceremony

Graduates, family and friends, UNM-Los Alamos has re-scheduled its graduation ceremony for Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m., at Duane Smith Auditorium. UNM-LA postponed its original graduation ceremony on May 13 due to the impact of the fires in the area. Please call 505-662-5919 if you have any questions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

Beauty and terror: See photos of the Albuquerque Bosque fire

Photographer Bright Quashie was heading back to Albuquerque from Rio Rancho when he heard news of a fire erupting in the Bosque along either side of the Rio Grande. Around 6 p.m., he drove around the perimeter of the fire, trying to capture photos from closeup. “I just tried to...
KRQE News 13

NASA: Boeing Starliner test run “extremely successful”

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A NASA team is celebrating after a successful test run for its Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The unmanned taxi touched down at White Sands Missile Range, more than two years after software errors led to a botched first try. One NASA official called the mission “extremely successful” while a Boeing official said “on […]
ladailypost.com

Chart 646: Los Alamos Among Six New Mexico Counties Moving From Green To Yellow On CDC Map

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. The CDC framework designates community level based on diagnoses and hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for at-risk (for example, immunocompromised) individuals in counties with the intermediate, yellow, risk level. A majority of New Mexicans live in counties currently yellow on the CDC map. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net. Created by Eli Ben-Naim.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Aluminum recycling plant coming to Los Lunas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An aluminum can sheet rolling plant will soon open in Los Lunas, and it will be a first of its kind for the state. The Village of Los Lunas will get another giant economic boost right after Facebook and Amazon move in. “We need the jobs and everybody seems like they’re moving […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
JamBase

Gov’t Mule Moves Taos Concert To Santa Fe

The location of Gov’t Mule‘s concert on June 11 has been changed to The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The show was moved due to construction delays at Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership in Taos, New Mexico, where the concert was originally scheduled to take place.
SANTA FE, NM
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fire comes dangerously close to homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico are working to contain a fire that erupted next to the Rio Grande. The fire forced evacuations of nearby homes and businesses Wednesday night. Those evacuation orders have since been lifted, but people in the area have been told to be ready to evacuate again.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year. The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening...
PETS
KRQE News 13

Free city event aims to get older adults active

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, May 25 is National Senior Health and Fitness Day. The Department of Senior Health and Fitness in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, will be hosting a free event for the National Senior Health and Fitness Day, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens. The event is for adults 50 years or older.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Train of Foams: Hop on the Ale Trail locomotive in Santa Fe

There’s something new to do in Santa Fe. Santa Fe resident George R.R. Martin of Game of Thrones fame (along with some other investors), purchased and restored a historic railroad. There are multiple themed trains to choose from each month, including, but not limited to, stargazing, cocktails, brunch, and the one I took last weekend — the 2.5-hour New Mexico Ale Trail train.
SANTA FE, NM

