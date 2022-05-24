ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fitting into your niche

By Agustina Taglialegna
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) is the primary cause of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Once the infection is resolved, UPEC can adapt and persist in the intestine and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bringing some bulk into ferroelectric devices

Sub-100-mV switching at the nanosecond timescale is achieved in ferroelectric devices by approaching bulk-like perfection in prototypical BaTiO3 thin films. In ferroelectrics, spontaneous electrical polarization is switchable by application of an external electric field, making these materials attractive for energy-efficient logic and memory device applications. Low-power voltage control of a memory element is a great asset in contrast to the highly energy-dissipative spin-polarized currents required to manipulate magnetic elements in magnetoresistive random access memories1.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Swarm immunology: harnessing blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in human immunology

Human immunology may soon benefit from the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Here, we discuss how Swarm Learning could foster collaborative worldwide immunology studies that fully respect local data privacy regulations by sharing insights, not data. For decades, immunological research has benefited from highly standardized animal models. Yet,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correcting and perfecting graphyne

Carbon exists in a variety of structural forms, called allotropes, based on the types of bonds and configurations between carbon atoms. These allotropes make up a rich assortment of substances with radically different properties, including hard diamond, soft and slippery graphite, conductive graphene, and molecular buckyballs and nanotubes. Graphynes - periodic 2D lattices of benzene rings and triple-bonded carbons - are yet another exciting class of carbon allotropes. The electron conduction of graphyne is predicted to be as fast as graphene's, with an extra perk: whereas graphene conducts in all directions, it may be possible to control graphyne's conduction in a specific direction.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Timing of feeding for longevity in mice

Caloric restriction is known to extend lifespan in animal models; however, the causal factors underlying this effect have been unclear. New research published in Science has begun to address this issue.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Origins of the 'KNDy hypothesis' of GnRH pulse generation

A major advance in neuroendocrinology in the past 20 years was the discovery that kisspeptin neurons of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), termed KNDy neurons because of their co-expression of kisspeptin, neurokinin B (NKB) and dynorphin, are key oscillators driving pulsatile release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The ARC had been implicated in pulsatile LH secretion since the 1970s, but the specific neurons involved remained a mystery. Co-expression of the three KNDy peptides, first demonstrated in 2007, provided a key clue, but the role of KNDy neurons in pulse generation has its roots in earlier work and, in fact, starts at the end of the acronym 'KNDy' with 'Dy', which signifies dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide (EOP).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

X-ray analysis hints at answers to fossil mystery

New insights into a mysterious fossil animal, and uncovering ancient settlements hidden in the Bolivian Amazon. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over a hundred years ago, archaeologists discovered fossils of the aquatic animal Palaeospondylus. But since then researchers have been unable to place where this animal sits on the tree of life. Now, new analysis of Palaeospondylus’s anatomy might help to solve this mystery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is configurational entropy the main stabilizing term in rock-salt MgCoNiCuZnO high entropy oxide?

Arising from Rost et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms9485 (2015) In their paper "Entropy-Stabilized Oxides," Rost et al. reported the synthesis of a new Mg0.2Co0.2Ni0.2Cu0.2Zn0.2O phase (E1) with rock-salt structure as a test case for the concept of high entropy in oxides. Their claim is that "entropy predominates the thermodynamic landscape and drives a reversible solid-state transformation between a multiphase and single-phase state." Here we use the same thermodynamic considerations by Rost et al. and replicate their experiments but reducing appropriately the configurational entropy. We demonstrate that configurational entropy does not dominate the thermodynamic stability of E1.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Integration of thermal imaging and neural networks for mechanical strength analysis and fracture prediction in 3D-printed plastic parts

Additive manufacturing demonstrates tremendous progress and is expected to play an important role in the creation of construction materials and final products. Contactless (remote) mechanical testing of the materials and 3D printed parts is a critical limitation since the amount of collected data and corresponding structure/strength correlations need to be acquired. In this work, an efficient approach for coupling mechanical tests with thermographic analysis is described. Experiments were performed to find relationships between mechanical and thermographic data. Mechanical tests of 3D-printed samples were carried out on a universal testing machine, and the fixation of thermal changes during testing was performed with a thermal imaging camera. As a proof of concept for the use of machine learning as a method for data analysis, a neural network for fracture prediction was constructed. Analysis of the measured data led to the development of thermographic markers to enhance the thermal properties of the materials. A combination of artificial intelligence with contactless nondestructive thermal analysis opens new opportunities for the remote supervision of materials and constructions.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

KSHV-encoded ORF45 activates human NLRP1 inflammasome

At steady state, the NOD-like receptor (NLR)-containing pyrin domain (PYD) (NLRP)1 inflammasome is maintained in an auto-inhibitory complex by dipeptidyl peptidases 8 and 9 (DPP8 and DPP9) and is activated by pathogen-encoded proteases after infection. Here, we showed that the open reading frame (ORF)45 protein of the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus activated the human NLRP1 (hNLRP1) inflammasome in a non-protease-dependent manner, and we additionally showed that the Linker1 region of hNLRP1, situated between the PYD and NACHT domains, was required for the auto-inhibition and non-protease-dependent activation of hNLRP1. At steady state, the interaction between Linker1 and the UPA subdomain silenced the activation of hNLRP1 in auto-inhibitory complexes either containing DPP9 or not in a manner independent of DPP9. ORF45 binding to Linker1 displaced UPA from the Linker1"“UPA complex and induced the release of the C-terminal domain of hNLRP1 for inflammasome assembly. The ORF45-dependent activation of the NLRP1 inflammasome was conserved in primates but was not observed for murine NLRP1b inflammasomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How robot bodies could grow human tissue grafts

Some tissues need physical stimulation as they grow and robots could provide a realistic exercise routine. You have full access to this article via your institution. Human cells grown in the lab could one day be used for a variety of tissue grafts, but these cells need the right kind of environment and stimulation. New research suggests that robot bodies could provide tendon cells with the same kind of stretching and twisting as they would experience in a real human body. It remains to be seen whether using robots to exercise human cells results in a better tissue for transplantation into patients.
ENGINEERING

