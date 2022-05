Attorneys for the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley have asked an Oakland County judge to move their cases out of Oakland County or have the jury selected from non-Oakland County residents — claiming that otherwise the couple won’t get a fair trial on their involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Nov. 30, 2021 incident in Oxford that left four dead and several others wounded.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO