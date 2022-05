A dual-crane night pick in the close confines of an off-ramp project called for two heavyweight cranes and an experienced crew. The seasoned team at Jeffers Crane Service, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, and two Liebherr all-terrain (AT) cranes showed their stuff during the job on the Ohio Turnpike. Jeffers provided a 550-USt Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1 and a 600-USt Liebherr LTM 1500-8.1 to pick and a set a pedestrian bridge over a stretch of roadway located in Edon near the Indiana border.

EDON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO