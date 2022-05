Syracuse, N.Y. –Central New York went from having the highest Covid-19 rate in the state to the lowest in just six weeks. Cases soared in April as the region became the first hotspot in the U.S for new, highly contagious strains of the omicron variant. The strains tore through Central New York and started fading only when they started running out of people to infect.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO