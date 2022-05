Colorado health authorities have barred a Pueblo primary care clinic from distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and blocked it from participating in a federal pediatric vaccination program, a decision prompted by what the clinic's owner said was an "unethical employee." Thirteen people treated by Family Care Specialists will have to be re-vaccinated with a number of different doses for different diseases, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said in a Wednesday news release. Among other violations, the state said the clinic didn't monitor and...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO