Marcel Fontaine, 29, was supposed to be back home in Norwalk this weekend for his 10-year high school reunion. Instead, friends and family will hold his funeral there. Marcel Fontaine was among four people killed in a fire in an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts this month. He'd lived there for several years but was born and raised in Norwalk, graduating from Brien McMahon High School. His parents and sister Renee Fontaine still live in town.

17 HOURS AGO