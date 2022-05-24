The City of Bonita Springs is Seeking Applicants for its Food Insecurity Funding Program

Yesterday in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and 2 adults got up and went to school excited for the end of the school year and the summer break. This was all cut short by another senseless and cowardly act of violence. My heart breaks for the families and friends of the victims, children, and educators, and for the countless others who survived the carnage and will now cope with the trauma that follows. I feel for the law enforcement officers and first responders who know that this comes with the job they chose but will certainly carry the weight of it even after taking off their uniform.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO