Bonita Springs, FL

The City of Bonita Springs is Seeking Applicants for its Food Insecurity Funding Program

cityofbonitasprings.org
 3 days ago

Florida Department of Health and Lee County Government announce new vaccination site and launch reservation system (Updated 1/7/21) Hazardous Waste Collection Event (October 6th,...

www.cityofbonitasprings.org

cityofbonitasprings.org

Lee County MPO Rail Trail Meeting

Florida Department of Health and Lee County Government announce new vaccination site and launch reservation system (Updated 1/7/21) Hazardous Waste Collection Event (October 6th, 2021) (1) Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Lee County Parks & Recreation Celebrates July as National Park and Recreation Month (July 24-25) September 18th, 2021...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People with disabilities and special needs

Estimates vary, but as many as one in four people live with some type of disability. Sometimes signs are obvious, such as a wheelchair, a guide dog or a cane. However, many times a disability is not obvious. Whether obvious or not, awareness and sensitivity toward persons with disabilities makes good sense.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bonita Springs, FL
Government
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
swfloridadailynews.com

Vi at Bentley Village hits 80 percent reservation mark

Vi at Bentley Village has announced that it has surpassed 80 percent pre-sold status for its Phase Six redevelopment project. Anticipated to break ground in late summer of 2022, the new extensive revitalization will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 luxurious Independent Living residences. “We are thrilled to...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Growing traffic concerns raise questions about Cape Coral growth

A traffic nightmare seems to be coming for Southwest Florida’s rapidly growing largest city. Last week WINK News broke the news that Cape Coral is growing faster than city leaders expected. Since then, WINK News has received many questions from viewers in the area. Most of the questions are...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Big Hickory Island landowner looks to restrict waterway access

Big Hickory Island’s landowner owner is causing controversy over access to waterways around the popular island. The Bonita Springs island’s new landowner posted signs in the mangroves that say “Private property,” but he may have overstepped. There could be a “liquid loophole” in Florida law that...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

What’s planned for former Sweetbay Supermarket at Green Tree Center?

Q: Any plans for the vacant Sweetbay market location in the Green Tree Plaza?. A: We’ll eventually have a definitive answer to what’s coming to the long-vacated Sweetbay Supermarket space at. Green Tree Center, but the reply hasn’t changed much since this perennial question was answered more than...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Money stress putting pressure on SWFL residents’ mental health

In a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, 87% of people say most of their stress comes from the cost of groceries, gas and rent, and Southwest Florida residents, especially senior citizens, are telling WINK News the same thing. The number of people stressed about money just keeps going...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Builder, in war to retain employees, rewards employees with $1.6M

Key takeaway: Naples construction firm DeAngelis Diamond is tackling the labor crisis internally, by boosting benefits designed to keep employees — including a new profit-sharing and 401(k) match program. The company recently paid out $1.6 million to staff under the program, DD Wealth Builder. Core challenge: Getting the word...
NAPLES, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell Announces Increased Security At Area Schools

Yesterday in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and 2 adults got up and went to school excited for the end of the school year and the summer break. This was all cut short by another senseless and cowardly act of violence. My heart breaks for the families and friends of the victims, children, and educators, and for the countless others who survived the carnage and will now cope with the trauma that follows. I feel for the law enforcement officers and first responders who know that this comes with the job they chose but will certainly carry the weight of it even after taking off their uniform.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Life-long residents and first-time visitors alike love the SWFL Visitor Guide

The Southwest Florida Visitor Guide is one of my favorite pieces we produce every year here at SWFL Inc. This tiny but mighty, pocket-sized guide is perfect for a purse or beach bag and features local restaurants, attractions, hotels and services that make Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties wonderful places to live and visit. In addition, 25,000 copies will be distributed to over 100+ high traffic businesses and popular tourist destinations across Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
naplesillustrated.com

Vineyards Courses Being Redesigned

Kipp Schulties Golf Design is leading major renovations for both of Vineyards Country Club’s 18-hole championship golf courses—the first since opening 30 years ago. Revitalization at the South Course, which has hosted PGA Tour Champions events, will begin in April 2023, with the North Course following in 2024. The yardage of both courses will be expanded from the professional tees, greens will be rebuilt and enlarged, and fairways will be recontoured to enhance play- ability and pace of play, according to Vineyards Co-owner Michael Procacci Jr. These renovations are the latest in a series of extensive structural and aesthetic upgrades at the 1,600-member club. The 2,700-home community in North Naples opened in 1988.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Smelly substance seen floating on Peace River in Punta Gorda

Something smelly is popping up in Southwest Florida. A viewer sent us a picture of what it looks like at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda with chunks of something floating on top of the Peace River. Mark Cangelosi sent WINK News the picture of the stuff floating in the waters...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Record-breaking sales in two of Naples’ top private communities

Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL

