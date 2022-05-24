ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell cared for and maintained ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm. From the moment you walk in, you will get that WOW feeling from all the light shining through. The new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home makes clean up a breeze. No carpet! Oversized primary...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Three Delaware Counties Each Offer Unique Features

One of the most important conversations we have with clients who are searching for new homes focuses on both the types of architectural features they love and how they really want to spend their leisure time. Nights at the theatre or days on the beach? Pickleball or golf? Container gardening...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

New Street Home Offers Grace and Better Odds!

Georgetown, DE … An affordable housing shortage is especially difficult for people often rejected for their personal history. This fuels a homeless crisis that feeds a cycle of drugs and alcohol relapse and criminal activity. According to Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the state's three-year recidivism rate is nearly 65% percent, the second-highest in the country (behind Alaska); and for drug crimes it’s frighteningly higher at close to 80% percent, and it’s getting even worse. Last year, the Delaware Continuum of Care found homelessness increased 35% percent statewide, with Sussex County worst of all climbing 128% percent.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar sight this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired Strohm Edwards, head coach of the Makos Swim Club, to be its new lifeguard captain. The city will now be able to employ a full force of lifeguards for the holiday weekend, and should be able to recruit the 10 to 12 guards necessary for a full patrol. That seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. The situation became so dire that the decision was made to leave beaches unguarded this summer, rather than risk guarding the beaches with a skeleton patrol.
LEWES, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewes, DE
Real Estate
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
State
Delaware State
Lewes, DE
Business
Local
Delaware Business
City
Lewes, DE
delawaretoday.com

Enhance Your Modern Farmhouse With Pieces Found Around Delaware

If you’re trying to give your Delaware home a modern farmhouse feel, these pieces from around the First State are perfect for you. Combine traditional coziness with contemporary design— warm wood furnishings, cool steel fixtures and hardware, and pops of color against a neutral palette. A few collected antiques add rustic charm.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Millville Boardwalk expands space, activities, events for 2022 season

The Millville Boardwalk, a Delaware beach entertainment destination for all ages, recently announced its 2022 expansion, rebranding and #AlwaysEndless lineup of events with a grand-opening weekend May 20-22. Owners enlarged the boardwalk footprint by 10,000 square feet and added seating areas, a new live entertainment stage, the Horseshoe Hut snack bar stocked with specialty treats from First State Charcuterie and vendor kiosks. These additions and improvements join the already established Agape Creamery, Lighthouse Beach Mini Golf and Captain’s Quarters Arcade operating at the venue.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Bon voyage to CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director David Mariner

The board of directors of CAMP Rehoboth recently announced that Executive Director David Mariner will be leaving the organization effective May 31. David has helped increase diversity and education in Sussex County. Come out to CAMP Rehoboth Saturday, May 28, and help TransLiance send David off on his good voyage forward. Find out where his ship is going and how you can help fill its sails.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Gardens#Real Estate Brokerage#Housing List#Oak Crest Farm#Baby Boomers
Cape Gazette

Former Lewes mayor says farewell

Since first purchasing property in Lewes in 1979, I have been witness to the amazing transformation of this community. With my first purchase of commercial property in 1986, I have been directly involved in the metamorphosis of our now-thriving historic business district. I have worked to ensure that our local businesses have brought a unique mix of independent shopkeepers who have been able to differentiate themselves from the chain stores in the surrounding area.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Loggerhead turtle washes ashore in Rehoboth Beach

A dead loggerhead sea turtle washed ashore May 26 in Rehoboth Beach, near the north end of the Boardwalk. Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute volunteers responded to the scene. One of the volunteers said the turtle had been found against the rock wall and appeared to be dead from a boat propeller strike.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Resource Center thanks community

The Community Resource Center says thank you to our community for helping to stamp out hunger. We wish to extend our appreciation to all local friends and neighbors for donating nonperishable food to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive May 1, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers. The food rescue program at the Community Resource Center was one of the recipients of this great charitable initiative again this year. Your generosity will enable us to continue to give to those in need in our community. Our food rescue program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to give food to anyone in need and to accept food donations.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Youtube
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-5/28-11AM-2PM-40142 N CAROLINA AVE #26-FENWICK ISLAND

40142 N Carolina Avenue #26, Fenwick Island, DE 19944 ~ Admiral Bridge - Sit back, relax, and enjoy hearing the waves from your balcony and being about 150 feet from sand between your toes and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Rarely available, this end until townhome at Admirals Bridge could be your next beach retreat. Never rented, freshly painted and ready for you to move in and enjoy summer 2022 as this unit is being sold furnished. Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wood burning fireplace, multiple outdoors spaces including decks, balconies, and patio area. Outside Shower, additional storage space, and assigned parking under the unit with extra guest parking in the community. Park your car and enjoy being able to walk to beach, pool, and all Fenwick Island has to offer. Schedule your showing today.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
delawaretoday.com

15 Unique Gyms to Switch up Your Fitness Routine in Delaware

If you’re tired of the same old workout routine, try out one of these unique Delaware gyms striving to make fitness fun—even addictive. In the shaky midst of a pandemic, fitness centers are aiming to provide more than just a place to sweat. Individualized, coach-led and holistic approaches that encompass nutrition, empowerment and mental well-being are just a few key trends emerging around Delaware’s popular workout destinations. Here are just 15.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Fins Ale House and Raw Bar West Fenwick opens

Just in time for the summer season, Fins Hospitality Group has opened Fins Ale House and Raw Bar in West Fenwick in the former location of Smitty McGee’s on Route 54. Smitty McGee’s closed Feb. 5 after 30 years in business. The latest Fins restaurant joins Fins Ale...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/27/22

The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~28459 JOHNSON LANE~WHITE HORSE FARM~HARBESON

28459 Johnson Lane, Harbeson, DE 19951 ~ White Horse Farm ~ Beautiful tranquil setting in a private community! This 3-Bedrom, 2-1/2 Bath home sits on almost 5 acres of land, half of which is cleared. Use your imagination for all the possibilities, especially if you like seclusion. The living room and dining room feature hardwood floors. Large primary bedroom with attached primary bath with walk-in closet. Call today for a showing!
HARBESON, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST SOLD!! End-Unit Villa, Bishop’s Landing

Welcome to Bishops Landing-Resort Style Living! This Coastal Inspired End Unit Villa offers one level living at its best with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, great room, granite countertops, tile floors, rear patio with electric retractable awning , 2 car garage with 2 additional driveway parking spaces, & first floor laundry. This bright “end-unit” Villa is only 1 of 10 in the community, and rarely offered for sale. The community amenities include a magnificent 10,000. square foot clubhouse with yoga room, world class fitness center, activity coordinator, multiple community pools to include an Olympic-size swimming & kiddie pool, cabana with outdoor fireplace, beach shuttle to Bethany Beach, 2 dog parks, walking & jogging trails, stocked ponds for catch and release fishing, cooking and barbeque areas, & tennis/pickleball courts. HOA Fee covers the amenities, grass cutting, irrigation(water & maintenance), & garbage. The picture-perfect, year-round lifestyle or seasonal retreat can be yours if you act quickly.
MILLVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Kudos to Lewes for starting Lewes Line

A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy