Ranch home in the Lewes community of Oak Crest Farm

The Community Resource Center says thank you to our community for helping to stamp out hunger. We wish to extend our appreciation to all local friends and neighbors for donating nonperishable food to the Stamp Out Hunger food drive May 1, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers. The food rescue program at the Community Resource Center was one of the recipients of this great charitable initiative again this year. Your generosity will enable us to continue to give to those in need in our community. Our food rescue program is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to give food to anyone in need and to accept food donations.

LEWES, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO