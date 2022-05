VIENNA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the town of Vienna. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the accident occurred on May 24 around 3:45 p.m. on Mulholland Road in Vienna. After arriving at the scene deputies discovered that 47-year-old Jason Manaseri was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson and was traveling west on Mulholland Road before the accident occurred.

2 DAYS AGO