Urbana, IL

Five more lunches in Champaign-Urbana for less than $10

smilepolitely.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Let's get lunch!" is something I love to hear from a friend. Lunch is my jam: I'm hungriest in the middle of the day, and I like the vibe of a lunch crowd. Sometimes restaurants even have special lunch prices, but even if lunch specials aren't a thing at some places...

www.smilepolitely.com

smilepolitely.com

Weekender: May 27-30

Call or write your representatives, all weekend, free. Are you as sick and tired and heartbroken as me when you look at what American exceptionalism is? Contact Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and Representative Rodney Davis and tell them to act on gun legislation, on abortion rights, on any other number of things they are not, in fact, acting on. Need a script? Use this website. Don’t want to talk to people? Adapt that script and use this texting service. (JH)
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Everyday Kitchen is offering Bourbon, Brews, and BBQs this weekend

This weekend, you can enjoy a special menu of bourbon, beer, and a couple of BBQ options for your Memorial Day weekend at Everyday Kitchen. They are featuring a pulled pork sandwich for lunch, and brisket for dinner, with suggested bourbon or beer pairings. If you are a parent and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

An escape to Big Thorn Farm & Brewery

On weekends, I always try to find a somewhere remote with good food and drinks to enjoy a bit of wild field time. Big Thorn Farm & Brewery is such a place I discovered recently. It is an off-the-grid farmhouse brewery in Vermillion County owned by the lovely couple Anna Schweig and Aaron Young.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Here are some happy hour spots in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Everybody’s working for the weekend, and many are ready to relax and celebrate after a long day at work. Here are some of the best happy hour deals in Peoria. (Note: this list is not exhaustive.) Jack’s On Adams. The tavern in downtown...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Royal Donut in Danville will be under new ownership

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The opening of local favorite Royal Donut is coming later this summer, and it will be under new ownership. Officials said the new ownership group are siblings from Sidell that grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut their grandfather would bring them. Ben George, Hannah Landis, Sam George and Holly George […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Epiphany Farms hosts Green Gables night Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington restaurant community is rallying around Green Gables Bar following a devastating fire earlier this month. Wednesday night will be “Green Gables Night” at the Epiphany Farms Restaurant in downtown Bloomington on Front Street. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Green Gables...
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Summer Fairs and Festivals

Savor the summer with Champaign-Urbana area summer fairs and festivals. Whether you love the food, the carnival rides or the music and entertainment, nothing beats a summer fair or festival in the Champaign-Urbana area. And there are so many to choose from!. Fair season is coming and we have made...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Columbia Street Roastery has a new whiskey barrel aged espresso

In case you need an even bigger kick to the sense in the morning than just your regular jolt of caffeine, Columbia Street Roastery now has a Whiskey Barrel Aged Espresso Blend, aged in Buffalo Trace barrels. The CSR website describes the brew as a "creamy, smooth bodied espresso with flavor notes of peaches, buttery toast, white tea followed by a sweet liquor aftertaste." They recommend serving it up with some steamed milk.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

The second annual Mahomet Soda Festival is June 4th

Mahomet is hosting its second Soda Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th. Soda tasting tickets are $5 for nine tickets, $25 for an unlimited tasting band and a glass, or $50 for two unlimited wristbands, 18 additional tickets, and two glasses. Buy your tickets or wristbands online ahead of time to skip the line.
MAHOMET, IL
smilepolitely.com

Uniting Pride has Pride programming throughout the month of June

Though C-U doesn't "officially" celebrate Pride until the fall, when all of the students are back in town, Uniting Pride of Champaign County has scheduled events all through the month of June in honor of national Pride Month. Follow the links for more information about each event. June 5th -...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Bashful Youngens talk C-U’s music scene and how to get started locally

According to MRC data, music consumption in the United States rose by 11.3% in 2021. The growth, while significant, is still not beyond the norm for the US where we have the largest music market in the world. Year after year, save for 2020 due to pandemic, live music and on demand streaming revenues reach new highs across the country as the growing demand for new music continues. The demand is so high in fact that recorded music in the US has become a significant component of our culture. We gather in downtowns to hear local acts, we save our paychecks to get tickets for national acts, and we listen to them all on demand in the times between. If you’re a young artist looking to grow an audience, there’s no better country to be in. That being said, getting on stage as an up-and-comer or distributing your first records is not as easy as me telling you that there is a market for it. Though every artist gets their start locally, every local is unique, and getting started in the music scene can be daunting without knowing where to begin. In order to aid prospective performers with this problem, Champaign based band The Bashful Youngens shared how they got their start locally in the Champaign-Urbana area as well as some popular spots and words of advice for young talents.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Tuscola Odd Market scheduled for June 18th

The Tuscola Odd Market, featuring over 20 artists, makers, and services, is happening on June 18th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CU faves Fabrikate, Fire Doll Studio, Crass Stitching, and Tribe of Dog are just some of the spots you'll want to check out. The Odd Market is part of an all day event including a 5K Color Run, a pancake breakfast and a drag show. All proceeds from the Market are donated to charity.
TUSCOLA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed

Find out what’s open on Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana. It’s almost Memorial Day weekend in Champaign-Urbana, and what does that mean? It’s the (un)official start of summer. Time for pools to open and picnic season to start. It’s also a time to reflect on the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

New renderings of South Peoria Supermarket opening this Summer

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Months in the making, we are getting the first glimpse into the finished ‘Harvest Supermarket’ a store that aims to end South Peoria’s food desert. New renderings show the outside and inside of the former Aldi and Save A Lot location...
smilepolitely.com

CU Poetry to start monthly literary open mic on June 7th

Starting on Tuesday, June 7th, CU Poetry will be hosting a monthly literary open mic night at the tent outside of the Rose Bowl Tavern in Downtown Urbana. Expected to continue throughout the summer, open mics nights will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m. For more information, check out the Facebook event.
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Grab a bite at one of these top 10 Peoria restaurants

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for a night out? The Peoria area is full of local, family-owned small businesses, serving some delectable cuisines. According to Yelp, these restaurants were rated so highly that they made the top 10 best restaurants in Peoria:. 10. Social Taco. Located at 900 Riverside...
PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Walkin’ in the Woods: Fox Ridge State Park Loop Trail

If you’ve ever thought to yourself, "I really wish I could combine the majesty of nature with the thrill of the StairMaster™" then boy howdy do I have the trail for you! Fox Ridge State Park Loop Trail is a moderately challenging five mile loop in Fox Ridge State Park in Coles County, Illinois. This wasn’t the most well-marked trail I’ve ever walked, but for those who don’t have the stamina or schedule flexibility to spend an entire day wandering the woods, it’s a good choice. My favorite things about the trail were the variety of terrain, the abundance of flowers, the lushness of the woods with a veritable cacophony of birds, and a generous amount of trash cans so I didn’t have to carry a bunch of candy wrappers back home with me.
COLES COUNTY, IL

