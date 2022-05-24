Five more lunches in Champaign-Urbana for less than $10

According to MRC data, music consumption in the United States rose by 11.3% in 2021. The growth, while significant, is still not beyond the norm for the US where we have the largest music market in the world. Year after year, save for 2020 due to pandemic, live music and on demand streaming revenues reach new highs across the country as the growing demand for new music continues. The demand is so high in fact that recorded music in the US has become a significant component of our culture. We gather in downtowns to hear local acts, we save our paychecks to get tickets for national acts, and we listen to them all on demand in the times between. If you’re a young artist looking to grow an audience, there’s no better country to be in. That being said, getting on stage as an up-and-comer or distributing your first records is not as easy as me telling you that there is a market for it. Though every artist gets their start locally, every local is unique, and getting started in the music scene can be daunting without knowing where to begin. In order to aid prospective performers with this problem, Champaign based band The Bashful Youngens shared how they got their start locally in the Champaign-Urbana area as well as some popular spots and words of advice for young talents.

