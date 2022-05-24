ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers override Gov. Holcomb's veto of trans sports ban

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWsNd_0foSdSTF00

Indiana's Republican-dominated legislature voted Monday to override Republican Governor Eric Holcomb's veto of a bill that bans transgender students from competing in girls' sports.

Holcomb vetoed the bill saying it did not provide fairness in sports for kindergarten through 12th grade. The Indiana General Assembly voted to override the governor's veto of House Bill 1041, meaning a bill prohibiting transgender girls in girls' sports will become a law.

"Today your vote will send a clear message that Indiana will protect the integrity of female sports," Rep. Michelle Davis (R-District 58) said.

Davis, who co-authored the bill, shared she was a youth athlete.

"It prohibits a biological male from participating on an athletic team or sport designated as being female, womens', or girls' athletic team or sport," she said.

The Trevor Project offers 24-7 mental health and suicide prevention counseling to trans youth. With this law - and other newly-enacted similar laws across the country - the staff is preparing to support more Indiana youth who are following these developments.

"The message it sends is you don't belong," said Sam Ames, director of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project. "Sending that message to a group of people who is already struggling with alienation, bullying - that's a dangerous message."

As teams prepared to take the fields for practice or games, a soccer coach in Hobart said she is troubled by the General Assembly's action.

"If they find happiness on youth sports teams where they get to play and have fun and just be a kid, why is that being taken away from them?" Coach Becca Hendricks said. "That's just not fair. It's just not right."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit challenging the law on behalf of a 10-year-old softball player.

Barring any action from the court, the transgender girl would not be allowed to rejoin her team. The law is expected to take effect July 1.

Comments / 7

CREEPY JOE BIDEN
5d ago

the democrats and their radical agenda have destroyed this country

Reply
16
Related
wmay.com

Congressman Seeks To Block Counting Of Mail-In Ballots After Election Day

An Illinois congressman doesn’t want mail-in ballots counted if they arrive at county clerk’s offices after Election Day. Southern Illinois Republican Mike Bost and two other individuals have filed suit in federal court in Chicago contending that Election Day is only designated as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November… and by continuing to accept and count mail-in ballots for up to 14 days after that, Illinois has improperly extended Election Day by 14 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Hobart, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond Council agrees to support lawsuit calling for election of superior court judges

A lawsuit aiming to change the way judges are selected in some of Indiana's largest counties is gathering support. Currently, 88 counties elect their superior court judges directly. But in Lake, Allen, Marion and St. Joseph counties, they're selected by the governor from a pool of candidates created by a judicial nominating commission. Voters only have the option to retain or reject them, when their term ends.
HAMMOND, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A tip to the FBI provided screenshots of Matthew Bokoski's Facebook page, including one post depicting a group of people inside the Capitol and a caption reading, "I was with my dad and walked right up the capital steps and inside with others," the complaint said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
The Center Square

Sanders, Jones win Arkansas gubernatorial primaries

(The Center Square) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeated challenger Francis "Doc" Washburn to win the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor, while physicist and minister Chris Jones received the nod from Democrats on Tuesday. Sanders served as the former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her....
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Transgender People#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Republican#House#The Trevor Project
fox32chicago.com

Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan hopes to flip state red

CHICAGO - Jesse Sullivan prides himself on being a "true conservative" and argues he can turn a deep blue Illinois red in November with his bid for governor. At 38 years old, he would be America's youngest governor and among the youngest governors in Illinois' history. But he first has to win a heated fight for the Republican nomination on June 28. Then he'd have to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who Sullivan insists is too busy already "running for president" ahead of 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
fox32chicago.com

Statistics show guns are leading cause of death of Illinois children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - State Rep. Lashawn Ford called a press conference Wednesday on violence in Chicago. Statistics show guns are the leading cause of death of Illinois children ages one to 17 years old. The CDC says one in five children have a mental, emotional or behavioral health disorder, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago’s first casino is being billed as a pension solution. But it won’t be enough.

A Chicago casino passed Wednesday, with city officials touting it as a way to pay for the retirements of city workers. “This revenue source in my opinion, is probably one of the last larger pieces of revenue that we will be afforded – short of increasing the property taxes – to meet these [pension] obligations,” said Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th Ward, one of the 41 aldermen who voted in favor of the casino.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy