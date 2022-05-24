ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Future Investment Detailed at Board Meeting

akronschools.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron Public Schools (APS) is presenting to its board plans for investing in its scholars and schools the balance of ESSER III funds over the next two years. The federal government created the funding known as ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) to help safely reopen and sustain the safe...

www.akronschools.com

Akron Leader Publications

Green BOE OKs administrative contracts

GREEN — The Green Local Schools Board of Education (BOE) renewed four three-year administrative contracts along with 95 certified contracts May 23. The approved administrative contracts were for Mark Booth, principal at Green Intermediate School; Kimberly Brueck, director of human resources/administrative services; Erich Muzi, athletic director; and Edyie Snowberger, treasurer/chief financial officer.
GREEN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

University of Akron creates two new undergraduate degree programs

AKRON, Ohio — The College of Business at the University of Akron announced two new undergraduate degree programs in sport analytics and sport business which will begin this fall. The two programs will be housed in the college’s Department of Management. The university added the programs in response...
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Being in Class Makes a Significant Difference

Akron Public Schools and the Cleveland Browns have been partnering on the Stay in the Game attendance initiative and have found many APS students deserving of recognition. Good attendance is one of the main determinants of how well students will perform in school. So, we value that students are committed to having good attendance. Principal Regina Llewellyn at Seiberling CLC has presented students with certificates honoring their dedication.
AKRON, OH
mahoningmatters.com

HELP WANTED | Valley manufacturers said the talent pipeline has been slowing to a trickle

[Editor’s note: This is the eighth report in our multipart series “Help Wanted,” in which Mahoning Matters reviews labor shortages in Mahoning County’s top employment sectors, focusing on jobs that are difficult to fill, have high turnover or are otherwise in high demand. Nationwide, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in December 2021 alone, according to federal data. This report focuses on manufacturing jobs. Past articles have focused on health and veterinary care, education, social work and food service. Have something to say about local employment rates or in-demand jobs? Email us at news@mahoningmatters.com, send us a confidential tip here or call us toll-free at 888-655-1012.]
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Newly revealed texts suggest regulator knew rate hike was improper

FirstEnergy’s headquarters in Akron. Source: Google Maps. Former PUCO chair also said he knew FirstEnergy could keep the money. More evidence emerged Friday that Ohioans for years have faced questionable utility increases that were granted out of possibly dubious motives. On June 19, 2019, FirstEnergy’s leaders were furiously pushing...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Time to mask up (again) in Lorain and Ashtabula counties, CDC says

Two counties in Northeast Ohio are now red which indicates high COVID-19 levels in the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Officials recommend that people in Lorain and Ashtabula counties mask up when indoors in public, regardless of their vaccine status. “When it goes to this color, the...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

WTAM & Bloomdaddy Raise $460,000 For Triv Fund benefitting Coats for Kids

CLEVELAND - iHeartMedia Cleveland’s WTAM is proud to announce the launch of “The Mike Trivisonno Fund” to benefit Coats for Kids. During a special seven-hour broadcast day dedicated to the charity, WTAM afternoon host Bloomdaddy announced a hefty $400,000 commitment from The Figgie Foundation. Monday's star-studded show included in studio visits from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, President of the Figgie Foundation Rick Solon, and many more organizations and companies including the Catanzarite Foundation, Nissan of North Olmsted/I-90 Nissan, Window Nation, Absolute Roofing, Northeast Factory Direct and the Kaz Company. At the end of the broadcast day, more than $460,000 was placed into the fund which includes nearly $25,000 in listener memorial donations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Expansion is hurting Maple Crest Farm

Why is it necessary to spend millions of dollars designing an expansion of the Interstate 77 and Miller Road interchange by adding a southbound entrance ramp and a northbound exit ramp off I-77? The existing southbound exit from I-77 South to Miller Road and the northbound entrance to I-77 North...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
moneycrashers.com

10 Best Cities to Buy a Home – Buyer’s Markets in the United States

In the world of real estate, the term “buyer’s market” describes a local or regional market where there’s more housing supply than demand. Buyer’s markets have relatively affordable prices, selling price discounts, and a comparatively slow pace of home sales. Some definitions stretch to include factors like low property taxes and a high prevalence of single-family homes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Fixer upper on 8.5 acres and misc.

Portage Co. – Randolph Twp. Also Selling: Horse Trailer Military Trunks & Appliances. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 1798 SCHROEDER RD., MOGADORE, OH 44260. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. AUCTION BY ORDER OF: RAF Inc. AUCTIONEERS/REALTORS: Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474. or ashley@kikocompany.com and Randy Compton,. 330-704-5702...
MOGADORE, OH

