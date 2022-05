KUTZTOWN, Pa. – After the first day, one young participant insisted on being called Jäger (hunter), the German equivalent of his first name. Another learner was going to start practicing with his brother, who is taking German at Kutztown High School. After two weeks, all students displayed an almost Pavlovian reaction to the word Bonbon (candy). These anecdotes, among many more, speak to the success of SPARK for German, a pilot program and partnership between the German section of Kutztown University's Department of Modern Language Studies and the Kutztown Area School District (KASD).

