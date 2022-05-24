ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy price cap will surge to £2,800 in October, Ofgem boss to tell Sunak

By Ben Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOeuX_0foSZVBa00

The energy price cap is expected to surge from £1,971 to £2,800 a year in October, the boss of Ofgem has told Rishi Sunak, piling further pressure on the chancellor to help struggling Britons through a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The energy regulator’s chief exective, Jonathan Brearley, told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that he would write to the chancellor telling him he expected the cap to be “in the region of £2,800” when it is reviewed later this year.

Gas prices were “higher and more volatile” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , Mr Brearley said.

"I know this is a very distressing time for customers, but I do need to be clear with this committee, with customers and with the government about the likely price implications for October.”

He stressed that the wholesale prices used to calculate Ofgem’s cap were uncertain and could change between now and October.

Mr Brearley’s warning came as petrol and diesel prices rose to new record highs and Rishi Sunak reportedly considered imposing a windfall tax on energy generators that have reaped bumper profits while UK households face a cost of living crisis.

The chancellor has instructed Treasury officials to work on plans for a potential tax on more than £10bn of excess profits made by electricity generators, according to sources cited by the Financial Times .

High prices have benefited energy generators, but have also caused dozens of suppliers to fail.

Former Ofgem chief executive Dermot Nolan admitted to MPs on Tuesday that the regulator could have stopped some of those failures “if we had moved faster”.

Mr Nolan, who led Ofgem between 2014 and 2020, told the committee that he did not believe any regulatory regime could have prevented large numbers of energy firms going bust in the wake of unprecedented rises in gas and electricity prices.

He described recent increases in wholesale energy costs as a “once in a 100-year event” and argued that Ofgem had followed requests from government to prioritise competition over regulatory supervision because of the “Big Six” firms’ dominance of the market.

Mr Nolan claimed that Ofgem’s ability to supervise firms had been hampered because implementing the price cap had taken up “massive amounts of resources”.

When asked why he had allowed Ofgem’s enforcement team to shrink by a quarter between 2018 and 2021, Mr Nolan said: “I don’t know. I literally can’t remember.”

The regulator has been heavily criticised for allowing too many firms to set up with minimal checks on whether they had the required skills or were financially resilient enough to survive big price swings.

Customers and taxpayers have been left picking up the tab for dozens of failed firms, some of which collapsed after failing to properly hedge against the risk that prices would rise sharply.

Mr Nolan said that from around 2015 “many” new firms entered the market under a “permissive” regime “encouraged by government but also a conscious decision of the Ofgem board”.

Ofgem didn’t think it could only allow large firms with lots of capital to enter the market, Mr Nolan said. He conceded that firms had been allowed to fail without their owners facing financial detriment.

However, it became apparent from 2017/18 that “in certain cases firms had entered the market in a speculative manner that was probably not reasonable and not fair, and we needed to do something about it”.

Mr Nolan said: “I don’t think any regime would have been entirely fit for purpose, but I do accept that if we have moved faster we would have stopped some of the failures that have happened.”

Downing Street acknowledged that energy prices were a "significant challenge" after Brearley suggested the cap could rise to about £2,800 in October.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said some of the help from the government was "phased throughout the year".

Meanwhile, fuel prices continued to climb to record highs, with new official figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 167.7p on Monday.

That was up from 165.1p a week earlier. The average price of diesel on Monday was 181.14p per litre, up from 179.7p last week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – report

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sainsbury’s commits to further price-cutting as shopper concerns grow

The boss of Sainsbury’s has said the grocery chain will continue to pump funds into offsetting rising costs over the rest of the year as shoppers become “increasingly concerned” about their finances.The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said it will invest more than £500 million into lower pricing by March 2023 as part of a long-term plan focused on value.It comes amid a surge in inflation, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealing that food inflation grew by 6.8% last month, on the back of sharp increases for meat and dairy products.Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said the supermarket...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Average house price hits £250,000 but more sellers applying discounts – index

The average price of a UK home has topped £250,000 for the first time, but the proportion of sellers applying discounts to properties is increasing, according to an index.Typical property prices hit £250,200 in April but the pace of price growth is slowing, Zoopla said.House prices increased by 8.4% in the year to April, cooling down from 9% growth in March.Zoopla said it expects the rate of house price growth to slow further, to 3% by the end of the year.It said that since the second half of April, around one in 20 properties have had price reductions of 5%...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

What the papers say – May 30

The front pages span the partygate fallout, Royal happenings and concerns over energy supply.Partygate is piling pressure on the Prime Minister, according to The Independent, while the i reports Mr Johnson is planning a “bonfire” of EU laws to appease rebel Tories.Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Partygate fallout piles pressure on Johnson” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s7OcGKAtrp— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 29, 2022Monday's front page: PM plans bonfire of EU laws to appease rebel MPs#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FZF0hQv0tr— i newspaper (@theipaper) May 29, 2022The Times reports that deteriorating gas supply could cause power cuts to six million homes in winter.Monday’s TIMES: “Millions warned of power cuts” #TomorrowsPapersToday...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

Labour has demanded that the Prime Minister account for his “whereabouts” on his 56th birthday after reports emerged that he might have attended a second “potentially illegal” gathering that day.Boris Johnson was handed a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own surprise birthday bash in Downing Street on June 19 2020 when indoor mixing was forbidden.In her report published last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray provided details of the event, with sandwiches, cakes and alcohol available for those who attended, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak who were also given a £50 fixed-penalty notice...
POLITICS
The Independent

New visa for graduates from top 50 non-UK universities launched

Graduates from the top 50 non-UK universities can apply to come to the UK through a new visa scheme.The Government hopes its “high potential individual” route, which launches on Monday May 30, will attract the “brightest and best”, at the beginning of their careers, to come and work in the UK.Successful applicants with a bachelor’s or masters will be given a two-year work visa, while PhD-holders can apply for a three-year visa.Government guidance states that beneficiaries can then “switch to other long-term employment visas, if you meet the eligibility requirements”.The route is open to graduates from the top 50 non-UK...
U.K.
The Independent

PM looking to shore up support as partygate controversy refuses to subside

Boris Johnson is reportedly looking for ways to appease possible Conservative rebels as the partygate affair threatened to reignite over new rule-breaking claims.Allegations have surfaced that senior civil servant Sue Gray was told about a potential gathering in the Downing Street flat on the evening of the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday during her inquiry into No 10 and Whitehall Covid lockdown parties but opted not to investigate.The Cabinet Office said it seriously disputes the version of events as detailed in The Sunday Times but Labour is demanding answers over whether a rule-breach occurred.It comes as the i newspaper said the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Gas Prices#Electricity Prices#Britons#Treasury#The Financial Times
The Independent

Britons face more holiday chaos as Tory cuts could see 8,000 fewer passports processed every day

Government staffing cuts could lead to a significant reduction in the number of passports being processed, jeopardising Britons’ holiday plans, Labour has said.The opposition party’s warning comes as complaints mount about the current passport-processing backlog.Given the passport crisis, Labour said it would be “damaging” for the Conservatives to reduce the number of staff working at the Passport Office.This follows the government’s announcement earlier this month that it wanted to reduce the number of jobs in the civil service by up to 91,000 over the next three years. In preparation for these cuts, Downing Street has reportedly asked every government department...
JOBS
The Independent

Partygate: Labour demands publication of messages suggesting second No 10 flat gathering

Labour’s Angela Rayner has demanded an investigation into text messages suggesting a second gathering took place in the No 10 flat on Boris Johnson’s birthday.According to The Sunday Times, messages sent by the prime minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, appear to show that she was in the flat with several friends on the evening of 19 June, 2020.The alleged event is not mentioned in the senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting events that was published on Wednesday following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation.It is also separate to a birthday celebration held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy