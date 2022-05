The Kennett Memorial Day parade is finally here again. Started in 1948, this annual event has a long and proud history for the Kennett Square community. This year’s Kennett Square Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The parade route will begin near the Kennett High School. It moves north onto South Union Street before turning right onto East Cypress Street. The parade will then turn left up the 100 block of Broad Street, then turn west on State Street before turning right onto North Union Street and proceeding to the conclusion at Union Hill Cemetery.

