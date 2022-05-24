ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound, MN

Family of 6-year-old Eli Hart say they expressed concern for his safety before his death

KARE 11
KARE 11
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORONO, Minn. — New questions surround the heartbreaking death of six-year-old Eli Hart. He was found dead Friday in the trunk of a car police had stopped in Mound and now his mother is now charged in his murder. As the tributes and memorials grow for Eli, some...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 1

Related
KARE 11

11-year-old convinces car thief to let him and his siblings out of vehicle

An 11-year-old boy is being hailed for his quick thinking after he and his brothers were taken on a ride by a carjacker who stole their family's van in Minneapolis Sunday. Minneapolis police say the children's parents stepped away from their silver 2007 Odyssey Van near Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just before 3 p.m., leaving the van running with the five young boys inside. An unknown man jumped into the drivers seat and sped away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Community gathers in Randolph to mourn 6-year-old Eli Hart's death

RANDOLPH, Minnesota — A grieving community gathered on Saturday afternoon in Randolph to remember 6-year-old Eli Hart. The vigil was held at the Randolph Elementary School football field where hundreds of people mourned the death of Eli, who was found dead in the trunk last week in Mound. Eli's mother has since been charged with second-degree murder.
RANDOLPH, MN
Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler allegedly bought gun days before killing son

Leading up to the day she shot her son to death, family members expressed concerns Thaler would harm six-year-old Eli Hart before losing him, reports say. The Star Tribune cited court documents in a report claiming Thaler “bought a shotgun and learned how to use it”, after the child’s father, Tory Hart, counter-filed papers to get custody of their son in what had already been a bitter dispute.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Mound, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

82-year-old Independence man dies in golf cart accident

An 82-year-old Independence man died Wednesday afternoon in an unspecified golf cart accident, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office stated. Norman Clarence Wenck died of asphyxia following a "golf cart mishap" in the 4000 block of Windmill Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. Bring Me The News reached out...
INDEPENDENCE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel.
GARRISON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Cps Lrb
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Sunbather found on elementary school roof was 'trying to tan and relax'

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man found sunbathing on the roof of an elementary school in Savage, Minnesota told police he was trying to get a tan and relax by reading a book. The Savage Police Department received a report of a suspicious person on the roof of Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. Friday, May 27. The officers made contact with the sunbather, issued him a citation and trespassed him from the property.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Stabbed In Rochester, Taken To Hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Rochester, in which both parties involved were said to be uncooperative. The stabbing happened at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken into surgery for wounds sustained to the upper abdomen. It was not immediately clear the extent or seriousness of his injuries. Police are calling this an active investigation.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Sustains Life-Threatening Wounds In Northeast Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been taken to the hospital with what police are calling life-threatening wounds after being stabbed in Northeast Minneapolis overnight. Police say the stabbing happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue. Officers performed medical aid, sealing the man’s chest and applying pressure to the wound. He was not identified by name, but police say he is 20 years old. Police say that the stabbing happened amid a physical fight. No one has yet been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy