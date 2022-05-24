Library Director Announces Retirement

MANCHESTER, KY (May 25, 2022) - Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC that's legally representing "The friends of the historic Hoskins Cemetery" is reporting that: After another Plaintiff in the state court action pending in the Clay Circuit Court contacted the the Clay County Board of Education (the “Board”) about visiting the graves of her grandfather and two uncles in the Hoskins Cemetery, the Board has finally agreed to allow family members and friends to visit the graves of their loved ones buried in the Hoskins Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend but attached is what many take as an "Insulting Request".
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky is one of 11 states selected to participate in the first phase of the Skills-Driven State Community of Practice to develop learning and employment records projects to support the growing economy. The National Governor’s Association Center for Best Practices (NGA Center) initiated the project and...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that KY 1009 and KY 200 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane as crews work to perform tree-cutting operations. Work is currently taking place on KY 1009 between Sandy Valley Road (mile point 0) and Jay Cross...
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — As students head off for summer break, the need for meals doesn’t stop. School districts are preparing plans for summer meals to keep students full and healthy all summer long. Staff from school districts like Madison County will be hard at work all...
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Virginia Theater in downtown Somerset sat empty for almost 30 years, and now city officials said it is almost ready to re-open as a live entertainment space. “We’ve had a renaissance in downtown Somerset and I think this is a way like a lot of...
When lake enthusiasts hit the waters on Lake Cumberland this weekend, they may see a new vessel being used to protect public safety. Marine 1 — a 32-foot Boston Whaler equipped with radar, sonar and a global positioning system — has been commissioned by the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) as an emergency response unit that will be stationed at Burnside Marina.
LEXINGTION, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky College of Public Health is mourning the death of its inaugural dean. A Facebook post from the college said Dr. F. Douglass “Scutch” Scutchfield died Monday night a little after 10:00. Scutchfield is from the Wheelwright community of Floyd County....
MANCHESTER, Ky. — State and federal officials unveiled a $7.95 million 1 Clay County plan Monday, a package of new investments that will spur economic development in Clay County. The “1 Clay County” initiative feature unprecedented and coordinated investment by the federal and state government in projects focused on...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Homeowners on a Lexington street received free city services for nearly eight years. According to the Herald-Leader, 53 Glendower Road homes had petitioned the city in 2012 to be moved from tax district 4 to tax district 1, which has higher taxes for city services like trash pickup and street cleaning.
In the ongoing saga of nine horses, the law firm of Gary S. Logsdon and Associates has been retained to represent the former owners of the horses. In a statement from the letter sent to County Attorney Kathryn Thomas and City Attorney Danny Basil, “This office has been retained by Greg Turner, his daughter, Brittany Turner, and their business BG Stables, regarding the unlawful taking, conversion, and disposal of nine trail riding horses from BG Stables at the Barren River State Park.”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - More than three years in the making, Johnny Webb’s plan to transform Bowling Green’s Interstate 65 interchanges into showpieces for the city is taking shape. With Warren Fiscal Court applying to take over from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet a 9.94-acre tract near exit 30,...
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, a former Kentucky legislator pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and a financial crime on Wednesday. 46-year-old Robert Goforth admitted that a pharmacy he owned in Clay County billed insurance programs for prescriptions that were never picked...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The intersection of Clays Mill Road and Rosemont Garden/Lane Allen in Lexington is scheduled to be closed beginning Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, August 5, according the city. The city says the closure is necessary to allow multiple underground utilities to install and improve infrastructure...
Jams & Jellies Class is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022, @ 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Extension Office. Space is limited. Please contact the Extension Office at 606-348-8453 to register for the class.
Dennis “Cotton” Marcum, age 72, husband of Linda Sue Marcum, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Wayne County Hospital. 2 sons, Jason (Amy) Marcum and Michael (Ashley) Marcum. 1 daughter, Denise (John) Looney. 1 brother, Danny Marcum. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive...
LONDON, KY (May 26, 2022) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a former Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Charles Marshall Stivers, 59, of Manchester, Kentucky was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, for submitting false documents to the IRS.
Floyd County community mourns loss of family man, friend, and firefighter - 6pm. Pediatrician accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-husband enlisted help of nurses. A new affidavit details Louisville pediatrician, Stephanie Russell’s alleged quest to find someone to kill her ex-husband and includes claims she reached out to at least two of her nurses at KidzLife Pediatrics for help.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is asking the community for any help in identifying the man in the pictures in the post below. The white car is what he was driving. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am this individual came into the Wayne County Courthouse asking for information on protected records and claiming to be a Federal Law Enforcement Officer.
Animal Control Officer admits to submitting fabricated photos and seeking “dirt” on horse owner. A story that began about ‘abandoned and sick horses that were left to die’ has evolved into something more sinister, as new evidence has been uncovered: Evidence involving multiple players and many mishaps on a twisted path.
