It’s not difficult to see why the show Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. Venice Collection, on display now at the Orlando Museum of Art, would be of interest to many connoisseurs of modern art. According to the museum’s website, the show features “a rare group of paintings from a private collection that are being shown for the first time” — paintings on cardboard that, the website states, was done in Los Angeles in 1982.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO