WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has added 15 new officers to in hopes of closing the gap on its more than 100 vacant positions. On Friday, Academy Class 77 were given their badges after more than eight months of intense training. Many of the new officers are from the city, while others […]

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO